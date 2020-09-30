Groups differ on adoption of permanent COVID-19 workplace safety rules in Virginia

Business organizations are pushing back against making Virginia's COVID-19 workplace safety rules permanent, arguing that the regulations - rules that were temporarily adopted in July as an emergency measure - have proven to be costly, confusing and burdensome for companies.

However, labor organizations and worker advocacy groups argue that the emergency temporary standards have helped protect both essential workers and business customers from COVID-19 and should be maintained beyond their current expiration date in late January.

About 30 speakers on both sides of the issue voiced their opinions during an online public hearing held Wednesday by Virginia's Safety and Health Codes board, a 14-member board - 12 of whom are appointed by the governor - that oversees occupational health and safety issues under the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry.

The board is considering whether to make the temporary rules permanent. At least one more meeting is expected to be held this fall before the board votes.

Business groups argued that the rules should either be allowed to expire in January or should at least be given a termination date with adjustments made as new information becomes available about infection rates.