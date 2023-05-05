A paper mill in Hanover County restarted production this week four years after the facility closed.

Cascades Inc., a Canadian manufacturer of green packaging and paper tissue products, made its first roll of 100% recycled containerboard at the Bear Island Paper Mill. Containerboard is similar to cardboard.

The company expects to produce more than 450,000 short tons of containerboard each year.

In 2018, Cascades purchased the paper mill for $34 million and announced a $275 million investment to produce recycled containerboard. The state of Virginia issued a nearly $2 million tax exemption to assist the project, which created 140 jobs.

The mill's previous owner, newsprint manufacturer White Birch, closed production in 2019, idling the facility for almost four years. The 600,000-square-foot facility, located south of Kings Dominion, opened in 1979 and for years made newsprint for the Richmond Times-Dispatch and other publications.

But progress slowed during the pandemic, and the start of production was delayed about two years.

Cascades employs more than 11,000 people at 90 manufacturing locations in North America and Europe. The mill will gradually ramp up production until it reaches capacity, the company said.