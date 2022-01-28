'He was very much the Virginia gentleman:' Richmond business leader Floyd D. Gottwald Jr.. dies at 99

He served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army during World War II in the China-Burma-India Theatre. His son said that Mr. Gottwald was shot in the right shoulder on the Burma Road, an important, strategic route linking China and Burma, now Myanmar. He had to walk to get medical care, and many other members of his unit were killed in action.

"He was very fortunate to survive the war," his son said.

Mr. Gottwald was awarded a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star Medal. His Bronze Star was awarded with a ‘V’ for valor, a distinction given for participation in acts of heroism.

A real outdoorsman, Mr. Gottwald was very disciplined and stayed in great physical shape, according to his nephew, Teddy Gottwald.

"He was a distance runner into his 60’s. He could be spotted in his 80’s on a bicycle at Virginia Beach with a few golf clubs attached, riding to the driving range," Teddy Gottwald said. "Fishing was his passion. He was recently quoted in the VMI Alumni Review as saying 'I was born to fish but required to work.'"

Throughout his life, Mr. Gottwald was active in civic and professional organizations and philanthropic endeavors.