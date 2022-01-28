'He was very much the Virginia gentleman:' Richmond business leader Floyd D. Gottwald Jr.. dies at 99

Floyd D. Gottwald Jr. was not one to seek out the spotlight even though he led some of Richmond's most iconic businesses.
Instead, Mr. Gottwald held leadership positions for decades with additives maker Ethyl Corp. and later its spin-off business Albemarle Corp., running those businesses in a quiet demeanor and steady hand, his colleagues and family said.
Mr. Gottwald died Thursday at his home in Richmond. He was 99.
"He was man of few words but the words were always thoughtful and always constructive," said J. Alfred Broaddus Jr., a retired president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond who knew Mr. Gottwald for many years and who also served on the Albemarle board.
"He had a clear sense of where he was going, but he was also humble," Broaddus said.
Mr. Gottwald, a decorated World War II veteran, was known by many as Bill.
"He was a very unusual CEO, in my opinion," said son, John D. Gottwald, the retired president and CEO of Chesterfield County-based Tredegar Corp., another Ethyl spinoff.
"Whenever you read about leadership in business, you typically read a lot about characteristics that are more of the Alpha-male approach, the charismatic approach, the big head in the room. He was the opposite of that," his son said.
"He was very well known as a remarkably reticent individual. He was very quiet, and he listened and was very supportive of people," he said. "Employees and shareholders and customers greatly respected his integrity and compassion. People find it easy to follow moral individuals who lead through what they do rather than what they say."
"He was very much the Virginia gentleman," his son said.
Thomas E. “Teddy” Gottwald, the chairman, president and CEO of NewMarket Corp., the Richmond-based parent company of Afton Chemical and Ethyl, said his uncle was "a great business leader" who, along with Mr. Gottwald's father and brother Bruce, built a family of companies over seven decades.
"NewMarket, Albemarle and Tredegar are his business legacies," Teddy Gottwald said. "All benefited from his leadership, sharp intellect and strategic guidance. He stayed active until very recently, still driving himself to the office."
Mr. Gottwald followed in the footsteps of his father, Floyd D. Gottwald Sr., who became a well-known Richmond businessman during his rise at what was then called the Albemarle Paper Manufacturing Co. that he joined in 1918 as a 22-year-old clerk. By 1941, he had worked his way up to president of the company.
Mr. Gottwald began work as a chemist at Albemarle Paper in 1943 and over the years worked in roles including production manager, corporate secretary, vice president and president.
In 1962, Mr. Gottwald and his brother Bruce C. Gottwald Sr. had leadership roles with the company when their father engineered a $200 million leveraged buyout of Ethyl Corp.., a maker of anti-knock gasoline additives then based in Delaware that was 13 times the size of Albemarle. The business media dubbed the deal "Jonah Swallows the Whale."
"The three of them were hand-in-hand in negotiating that transaction," John D. Gottwald said of his grandfather, his father and his uncle.
Mr. Gottwald was elected executive vice president of Ethyl in 1962. He served as vice chairman of the board of Ethyl from 1964 to 1968 and as CEO from 1970 to 1992.
In 1994, Ethyl spun off its specialty chemicals business as Albemarle Corp., and Mr. Gottwald became its first chairman and CEO while his brother Bruce led Ethyl (In 2004, NewMarket was created as the holding company for Afton Chemical and Ethyl subsidiaries).
Mr. Gottwald served as chairman of Albemarle until 2001 and as CEO until 2002. He was elected chairman emeritus in 2007. Albemarle moved its headquarters from downtown Richmond to Baton Rouge, La., in 2008, and in 2015 it relocated to Charlotte, N.C.
Mr. Gottwald also served as a board member of Tredegar, another spin-off business from Ethyl, and as a director for First Colony Life Insurance Co.
"Floyd was an extremely astute, highly principled and very wise business executive, as well as a witty, generous and true gentleman," said Anne Whittemore, a retired lawyer with McGuireWoods in Richmond who served on Albemarle's board. "His was a life well lived that leaves lasting memories with those of us who had the privilege of knowing him and the impact he made in business and in the community."
Broaddus, who also served on the Albemarle board, recalled Mr. Gottwald as having a clever sense of humor. Broaddus recalled that when Mr. Gottwald served as a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's board, he once commented on how he often had looked out the window of the Ethyl's headquarters in downtown Richmond at the Fed's nearby office tower.
"He said, 'Before I became a member of this board, I used to look out and wonder what they do in that building,'" Broaddus recalled Mr. Gottwald saying at his final board meeting. "'Now that I have been a member of the board for several years I still wonder what you do.'"
"It spoke to the differences between conducting Federal Reserve policy and running a business on the other hand," Broaddus said.
Mr. Gottwald graduated from the Virginia Military Institute in 1943 with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry.
He served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army during World War II in the China-Burma-India Theatre. His son said that Mr. Gottwald was shot in the right shoulder on the Burma Road, an important, strategic route linking China and Burma, now Myanmar. He had to walk to get medical care, and many other members of his unit were killed in action.
"He was very fortunate to survive the war," his son said.
Mr. Gottwald was awarded a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star Medal. His Bronze Star was awarded with a ‘V’ for valor, a distinction given for participation in acts of heroism.
A real outdoorsman, Mr. Gottwald was very disciplined and stayed in great physical shape, according to his nephew, Teddy Gottwald.
"He was a distance runner into his 60’s. He could be spotted in his 80’s on a bicycle at Virginia Beach with a few golf clubs attached, riding to the driving range," Teddy Gottwald said. "Fishing was his passion. He was recently quoted in the VMI Alumni Review as saying 'I was born to fish but required to work.'"
Throughout his life, Mr. Gottwald was active in civic and professional organizations and philanthropic endeavors.
He served as president of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Virginia Military Institute Foundation, and he served on the boards of the University of Richmond, the College of William and Mary and the George C. Marshall Research Foundation.
"He was extraordinarily generous, calm and kind. He had a great sense of humor and loved life," Teddy Gottwald said. "Faith and family were of highest importance to FDG, and he never forgot his roots growing up in the Fulton Hill section of East Richmond."
Preceding him in death was his first wife, Elisabeth Shelton Gottwald, who died in 2002,
Survivors include his current wife of 17 years, Helga Koch Gottwald; his sons Dr. William M. Gottwald, James T. Gottwald, and John D. Gottwald, all of Richmond; two stepdaughters, Elizabeth Hyman and Alicia Sacks; and a stepson, Lee Andrews. He also survived by his brother, Bruce C. Gottwald Sr. of Richmond.
