Henrico- based investment management firm is being sold for $320 million

A Henrico County-based investment management firm co-founded in 1969 is being sold in a deal valued at about $320 million.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. announced earlier this week that it has entered into an agreement to sell its 75.1% ownership interest stake in Thompson, Siegel and Walmsley LLC to Pendal Group Limited for $254 million.

In addition, as part of the deal, Pendal Group will acquire the 24.9% ownership interest in Thompson, Siegel and Walmsley held by the firm's management team, resulting in Pendal acquiring 100% of TSW for a total of about $320 million.

Pendal also has agreed to acquire BrightSphere’s seed capital in TSW Strategies, which had a book value of about $14 million as of April 30, 2021.

The total proceeds for Brightsphere after taxes are expected to be about $196 million.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

As of March 31, TSW had $24.9 billion in assets under management.