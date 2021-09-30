Henrico-based Altria must halt imports of its IQOS alternative smoking device, U.S. International Trade Commission rules

Henrico County-based tobacco giant Altria Group Inc. has been hit with a legal ruling that could crash the rollout of its IQOS device, an alternative to conventional cigarettes.
The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled Wednesday that Altria and its former subsidiary, Philip Morris International, must halt imports and sales of the IQOS device because it infringes two patents held by their top competitor, Winston-Salem, N.C.-based R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.
The IQOS is a battery-powered device that heats tobacco instead of burning it.
The device is part of a larger strategy by Altria to expand its product portfolio and introduce alternatives to conventional cigarettes as smoking rates decline.
Altria, the parent company of top U.S. cigarette maker Philip Morris USA, has been selling the IQOS device in the U.S. since 2019 under an exclusive agreement with Philip Morris International.
Philip Morris International, which was spun off as a separate company from Altria in 2008 and does business only in overseas markets, first introduced the device in 2014.
A complaint filed in April 2020 claims that the IQOS device infringes on patents held by R.J. Reynolds' parent company, British American Tobacco Plc, that were issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark office between November 2012 and December 2019.
The International Trade Commission's ruling now goes into an administrative review process, which is expected to take 60 days and could overturn the decision.
"We’re disappointed with the ITC’s decision to impose an exclusion order that prohibits the importation of IQOS and to issue a cease and desist order," Altria said in a statement. "We continue to believe RJR’s patents are invalid and that IQOS does not infringe those patents."
"We expect to continue marketing and selling IQOS in its current geographies throughout the administrative review period," the company said. "We’re working with PMI [Philip Morris International] on contingency plans."
Altria spokesman David Sutton said Thursday that the company had no other comment at this time beyond its statement.
Shares in Altria fell 6.61%, or $3.22, in heavy trading to close Thursday at $45.52. Philip Morris International stock dropped 4.72% to close $94.79.
The IQOS product was first introduced in the U.S. in the Atlanta area in 2019 as part of what was expected to eventually be a national rollout. Altria introduced it for sale in the Richmond area later that year and in Charlotte, N.C. early in 2020.
In November 2019, Altria opened a store on West Cary Street in Richmond's Carytown area dedicated to selling IQOS and the replaceable "heat sticks" that contain tobacco and go into the device.
Altria did not say this week specifically how the ruling might impact its IQOS retail stores.
R.J. Reynolds hailed the ITC decision, saying in a statement that "infringement of our intellectual property undermines our ability to invest and innovate, and thereby reduce the health impact of our business. We will therefore defend our IP robustly across the globe.”
IQOS is a key part of both Altria and Philip Morris International's plans to introduce products that are potentially less hazardous than traditional tobacco products.
In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed Altria to sell IQOS as a "modified risk product," meaning the company can communicate to consumers that IQOS offers reduced levels of harmful and potentially harmful chemicals. However, the FDA also said more research is needed and the designation does not mean consumers should consider the product safe.
The International Trade Commission's ruling on Wednesday won't have an immediate impact on Altria's overall sales because IQOS is still a small part of the company's portfolio, but the ruling is a setback for what had been a "positive long-term outlook" for IQOS, said Michael Lavery, a research analyst who follows the tobacco industry for investment banking firm Piper Sandler.
"Contingency plans are not yet clear, but we do not expect Altria to consider paying a royalty to BAT [British American Tobacco]...and U.S. production (certainly for the devices) is unlikely to be ready within 60 days," Lavery said in a research note to investors.
Production of heat sticks for existing products potentially could be moved to the U.S. in that time period, he said.
Altria potentially could appeal the International Trade Commission's ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals, some analysts noted, though a court challenge could take years.
David Sweanor, a professor of law at the University of Ottawa and a tobacco-control advocate who favors policies that push smokers towards less-toxic nicotine products, said the ruling is "a further barrier to consumers accessing less hazardous alternatives to cigarettes."
He noted that IQOS is "one of the only products that was able to get through the FDA labyrinth."
"This litigation is also a continuation of Big Tobacco treating less toxic products as simply another area of competition no different from another cigarette brand, rather than a fundamental obligation of the companies to reduce harms for their consumers," he said.
Gregory Conley, president of American Vaping Association, took a public-health approach to his criticism of the ITC decision.
"By potentially denying them the opportunity to switch to a harm reduction production IQOS, the real losers of this protracted court battle could end up being American adult smokers," Conley said.
"Patent wars are inevitable in every new technology area, but usually there is another similar product that current or future consumers could use instead. In the U.S. market, IQOS is currently the only heat-not-burn device cleared for sale," he said. "While some may use vaping, snus, or pouches in the absence of IQOS, far too many American adults will choose to just smoke cigarettes instead."
