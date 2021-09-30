Henrico-based Altria must halt imports of its IQOS alternative smoking device, U.S. International Trade Commission rules

Production of heat sticks for existing products potentially could be moved to the U.S. in that time period, he said.

Altria potentially could appeal the International Trade Commission's ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals, some analysts noted, though a court challenge could take years.

David Sweanor, a professor of law at the University of Ottawa and a tobacco-control advocate who favors policies that push smokers towards less-toxic nicotine products, said the ruling is "a further barrier to consumers accessing less hazardous alternatives to cigarettes."

He noted that IQOS is "one of the only products that was able to get through the FDA labyrinth."

"This litigation is also a continuation of Big Tobacco treating less toxic products as simply another area of competition no different from another cigarette brand, rather than a fundamental obligation of the companies to reduce harms for their consumers," he said.

Gregory Conley, president of American Vaping Association, took a public-health approach to his criticism of the ITC decision.

"By potentially denying them the opportunity to switch to a harm reduction production IQOS, the real losers of this protracted court battle could end up being American adult smokers," Conley said.

"Patent wars are inevitable in every new technology area, but usually there is another similar product that current or future consumers could use instead. In the U.S. market, IQOS is currently the only heat-not-burn device cleared for sale," he said. "While some may use vaping, snus, or pouches in the absence of IQOS, far too many American adults will choose to just smoke cigarettes instead."

