Henrico-based company buys The Canopy at Ginter Park apartments for $83.75 million; also buys property in Scott's Addition for 350-unit complex

Capital Square also is developing three apartment buildings elsewhere in Scott's Addition for a total of 212 units.

Scott’s Collection I, a five-story building with 80 apartments, is under construction at the corner of West Clay Street and Altamont Avenue. That building should be completed in early 2022.

At 2900-2904 W. Clay St. near Sheppard Street, Capital Square plans to build Scott’s Collection II, a five-story building with 60 apartments. Demolition is underway on that project.

A third building, Scott’s Collection III with 72 units, is planned for West Leigh Street and Altamont Avenue, essentially behind the Scott’s Collection I property. Construction should begin in March.

The development costs for Scott’s Collection I, Scott's Collection II and Scott’s Collection III as well as for 350-unit building planned on Roseneath Road is about $139 million, Huffman said.

Those costs along with purchase of The Canopy at Ginter Park and the 2000 West Creek apartments puts Capital Square's investment in apartments in the Richmond region at more than $300 million.

"It is a sizeable investment," Huffman said. "It is a big allocation and I think it demonstrates our commitment to the market and our belief in it. Richmond is clearly a market that we are focused on and we believe in."