Henrico-based convenience store owner Arko Corp. extends property acquisition and lease agreement

Henrico County-based Arko Corp., owner of one of the nation’s largest convenience store chains, said it has extended an existing $1 billion real estate purchase and lease agreement with the Chicago-based real estate investment firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital.

Under the agreement, which originally was signed in May 2021, Oak Street agreed to buy and lease real estate to Arko Corp’s subsidiary GPM Investments or its affiliates.

Oak Street has bought about $253 million of real estate under the agreement, with about $130 million more expected to be bought under recently announced acquisitions.

The extended deal provides about $1.15 billion during the second year of the agreement.

Arko’s subsidiary GPM owns about 1,406 convenience stores and 1,628 wholesale sites that employ more than 11,000 people in 33 states and Washington D.C. The company recently announced a planned acquisition of Quarles Petroleum expected to close in the next two months.