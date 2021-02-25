Henrico-based Elephant Insurance expands auto insurance service into Georgia

Henrico County-based Elephant Insurance has expanded its services into its eighth U.S. state.

The company, a subsidiary of United Kingdom-based insurer Admiral Group plc., said Wednesday that it has expanded its services to sell auto insurance policies to resident drivers of Georgia.

The company, which opened its U.S. operation in Henrico in 2009 as the first U.S. subsidiary of Admiral Group, already was providing auto insurance policies directly to consumers in Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Tennessee and Texas.

Elephant grew quickly to employ hundreds of people in the Richmond area. It has its U.S. headquarters on Mayland Drive in Henrico.

The company described the expansion into Georgia as a “strategic decision for the company to extend insurance protections to more drivers throughout the United States.”

Georgia has about 7.2 million licensed drivers and 8.4 million registered vehicles.

The company did a “soft launch” in Georgia on Elephant’s price comparison channels in December, and the company is now insuring more than 1,000 vehicles in the state. Plans to begin direct marketing to reach more Georgia drivers will start in March.