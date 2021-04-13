Henrico-based health products supplier Home Care Delivered gets majority investment from a private equity firm

A Henrico County-based company founded 25 years ago to help provide healthcare supplies for people to age at home or recover from medical problems at home has taken on a new majority partner.

Home Care Delivered Inc. said Tuesday it has received a majority equity investment from BPOC, a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests mainly in companies in the healthcare industry.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Gordy Fox, the founder and CEO of Home Care Delivered, said the investment will help the company expand its operations.

“Home Care Delivered has evolved to be a much larger organization than our early days,” Fox said. “We have built a very sophisticated platform to manage people’s medical supply needs on a much larger scale. To really take advantage of what we built, we really needed to accelerate the growth to become larger. This partnership allows us to do that.”

Fox founded the company to sell home medical products primarily used by the elderly or people recovering from medical problems. “The idea came from growing up in a caregiving home,” said Fox, whose father suffered from Parkinson’s disease and whose grandmother moved in with his family in 1975 for caregiving when he was 10 years old.