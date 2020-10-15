Henrico-based hotel operator opens two properties in the Richmond region; other area projects delayed

The 150-room hotel would be built on property that is now a surface parking lot between South 12th and Virginia streets, just south of the Kanawha Canal and across the canal from the historic Lady Byrd Hat building.

Another project is to redevelop a former hotel property at 6531 W. Broad St., sandwiched between Altria Group’s corporate headquarters and a Home Depot. It had been used as a hotel for 45 years, including being the Holiday Inn-Fanny’s for three decades.

The original four-story main hotel building closest to Broad Street was torn down earlier this year. The seven-story tower, which was added to the rear of the property in 1980, remains.

KM Hotels initial plans had called for renovating and turning the seven-story tower into a 100-room hotel. The site of the building that was torn down would be used for a four-story office building.

"We are looking at all other avenues," Patel said. "We're designing and going through different development plans to see what best fits there. It may not be a hotel."

KM Hotels operates 22 hotels in five states including seven properties in the Richmond area.

In the Richmond area, KM Hotels also owns the Candlewood Suites on Dickens Road; the Holiday Inn Express on Staples Mill Road across from Anthem’s offices; the Hampton Inn & Suites on Technology Park Drive near Virginia Center Commons; and a Red Roof Inn in Ashland.