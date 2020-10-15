Henrico-based hotel operator opens two properties in the Richmond region; other area projects delayed

Henrico-based KM Hotels has opened two new hotels in the Richmond region in recent months.
The company opened up the Residence Inn by Marriott on Glenside Drive just north of West Broad Street in Henrico County last month.
That hotel site, which is in front of the Hampton Inn & Suites that KM Hotels also owns, had been the home of the Skilligalee seafood restaurant, which closed in 2013.
The 119-room, four-story hotel was supposed to open earlier this year, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the opening.
KM Hotels also opened a five-story Tru by Hilton hotel in Ashland. The 91-room hotel is at the northwest quadrant of state Route 54 and Interstate 95.
It also opened a Tru hotel in Radford.
Both Tru hotels also were slated to open earlier this year, but got delayed.
KM Hotels is proceeding with other projects in the Richmond region, but those developments have been delayed because of the pandemic, said Mayur Patel, the president and chief operating officer of KM Hotels.
"They have been prolonged and are still going through the development approval process," Patel said.
One project calls for a nine-story hotel along the Kanawha Canal in downtown Richmond for an AC Hotel by Marriott.
The 150-room hotel would be built on property that is now a surface parking lot between South 12th and Virginia streets, just south of the Kanawha Canal and across the canal from the historic Lady Byrd Hat building.
Another project is to redevelop a former hotel property at 6531 W. Broad St., sandwiched between Altria Group’s corporate headquarters and a Home Depot. It had been used as a hotel for 45 years, including being the Holiday Inn-Fanny’s for three decades.
The original four-story main hotel building closest to Broad Street was torn down earlier this year. The seven-story tower, which was added to the rear of the property in 1980, remains.
KM Hotels initial plans had called for renovating and turning the seven-story tower into a 100-room hotel. The site of the building that was torn down would be used for a four-story office building.
"We are looking at all other avenues," Patel said. "We're designing and going through different development plans to see what best fits there. It may not be a hotel."
KM Hotels operates 22 hotels in five states including seven properties in the Richmond area.
In the Richmond area, KM Hotels also owns the Candlewood Suites on Dickens Road; the Holiday Inn Express on Staples Mill Road across from Anthem’s offices; the Hampton Inn & Suites on Technology Park Drive near Virginia Center Commons; and a Red Roof Inn in Ashland.
