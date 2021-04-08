Henrico-based Investment firm buys warehouse near RIR for $7.8 million; plans major overhaul

Henrico County-based Lingerfelt CommonWealth Partners LLC acquired a 223,479-square-foot industrial warehouse for for $7.8 million.

The 30-acre property is at 4300 Carolina Ave. in Richmond Distribution Center next to the Richmond International Raceway. Richmond International Raceway Inc. sold the property.

"The location and bones of the facility are sound and our renovations will ensure that the building is appropriately modernized to meet the needs of today’s distribution and manufacturing users,” said Brian Witthoefft, managing director at Lingerfelt CommonWealth Partners.

The building, which is currently unoccupied, will undergo a multimillion-dollar renovation starting this month that will include structural improvements such as an expanded truck court and loading area, all new dock doors and new LED warehouse lighting. The building, constructed in 1984, also will get cosmetic improvements such as new paint, new landscape design and parking lot upgrades.

The renovation project should take about three months to complete.

Once that's done, plans call for constructing a new industrial warehouse building in the surplus parking area, Witthoefft said.

Lingerfelt CommonWealth is the investment management affiliate of commercial real estate firm Commonwealth Commercial Partners, which will handle property management.