Henrico-based laboratory company cutting jobs as COVID-19 tests decline

A Henrico County-based laboratory company that rapidly grew last year by performing COVID-19 testing is now cutting some jobs as demand for tests wanes along with the pandemic.

Genetworx submitted filings to the Virginia Employment Commission indicating it was laying off 61 positions. A spokesperson for the company said the job cuts happened, or will happen, between June 18 and Aug. 11.

“Genetworx is undergoing a reduction in force connected with the decline in demand for COVID-19 testing," the company said in the statement on Wednesday. "This reduction will impact a portion of our employees and contract workers involved in the execution of our COVID-testing business."

Genetworx did not say in its statement the exact number of jobs that were eliminated or how many employees it still has at its local operations.

With the COVID-19 testing boom, the company told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in March that it had grown in less than a year from about 60 employees to more than 1,000, most of them working in the Richmond area. And the company said then it was looking to add more jobs.