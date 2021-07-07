Henrico-based laboratory company cutting jobs as COVID-19 tests decline

A Henrico County-based laboratory company that rapidly grew last year by performing COVID-19 testing is now cutting some jobs as demand for tests wanes along with the pandemic.
Genetworx submitted filings to the Virginia Employment Commission indicating it was laying off 61 positions. A spokesperson for the company said the job cuts happened, or will happen, between June 18 and Aug. 11.
“Genetworx is undergoing a reduction in force connected with the decline in demand for COVID-19 testing," the company said in the statement on Wednesday. "This reduction will impact a portion of our employees and contract workers involved in the execution of our COVID-testing business."
Genetworx did not say in its statement the exact number of jobs that were eliminated or how many employees it still has at its local operations.
With the COVID-19 testing boom, the company told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in March that it had grown in less than a year from about 60 employees to more than 1,000, most of them working in the Richmond area. And the company said then it was looking to add more jobs.
"We are eternally grateful for the hard work and dedication of our entire team which worked tirelessly during the pandemic to ensure that millions of Americans received our lifesaving tests," the company said in the statement. "We are hopeful that we can hire back our entire team and more as our new business lines succeed."
Genetworx first set up operations in 2013 in the former Henrico Innsbrook Library branch on Innslake Drive in the Innsbrook Corporate Center to develop a business doing pharmacogenetics testing, an emerging area of medicine that enables physicians to determine how an individual's genetic profile can affect the effectiveness of medications they take.
However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in early 2020, the company quickly shifted to include coronavirus tests. It also expanded its operations into two nearby buildings in Innsbrook to house laboratory and office space, as well as a warehouse on Parham Road.
The company said in its filings with Virginia employment officials that 31 jobs are being cut from the company's operations at 4060 Innslake Drive, 24 jobs eliminated at 4144 Innslake Drive and six jobs gone at 1000 Technology Park Drive.
The layoffs were first reported by Richmond BizSense on Wednesday.
Beyond the COVID-19 tests, Genetworx said it is introducing a set of genetic tests "designated to diagnose life threatening diseases in early stages when these diseases are treatable."
"We will be working with the FDA and other regulatory bodies to be sure that these and other tests are available to consumers with the scale and convenience that we provided during our COVID-19 testing rollout," the company said.
In addition, Genetworx said it has introduced "a combination Influenza/COVID/RSV test to properly diagnose Americans for three deadly diseases with one test, as socialization and indoor engagement reaches levels not seen since early 2020.”
Recovery Centers of America, a Pennsylvania-based company that provides addiction treatment programs and operates treatment centers in six states, acquired Genetworx in 2017.
(804) 775-8123