Henrico-based mobile X-ray service provider that operates in 12 states has been sold to a Denver health care business

Berger said she was happy about the sale because both businesses provide similar services.

"So combined, we bring something just amazing to the table for these patients," said Berger, who will remain with the company to run Dynamic Mobile Imaging as a division of DispatchHealth.

"It is a really super opportunity to take our vision to the next level. We've organically grown for years and now this will power us to grow even more, grow the brand even larger and bring the best care to our patients," she said.

DispatchHealth brings "the hospital at home and a lot of other programs to the home. These guys are growing and it was just a great opportunity for us to be one of the radiology arms of their business."

The acquisition of Dynamic Mobile Imaging complements DispatchHealth's purchase of Professional Portable X-Ray earlier this year, Werb said. "Dynamic Mobile Imaging furthers DispatchHealth's industry transforming vision of creating the world's largest in-home care system and ensuring convenient, safe and lower-cost medical care," he said.