Henrico-based mobile X-ray service provider that operates in 12 states has been sold to a Denver health care business

Debbie Berger started Dynamic Mobile Imaging with her husband and her parents in 2005 with one van equipped to handle mobile X-ray equipment.
"We had this idea and saw a need and decided to cash in all of our 401(k). We bought our first van and first X-ray machine to start this company. We started out with two accounts," said Berger, a trained radiologic technologist who is the company's CEO.
The Henrico County-based company has grown tremendously since then.
It now has more than 100 vans operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia that are equipped to offer X-rays, ultrasounds, Doppler and echocardiograms and electrocardiograms. Its services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The company provides those services to patients in skilled nursing facilities, assisted living homes, correctional facilities, universities, doctor's offices as well as home settings. It now has hundreds of clients.
Dynamic Mobile Imaging, one of the country's largest mobile digital X-ray service providers, landed five years on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private businesses. It was last on the list in 2017 when it had 2016 revenue of $12.9 million and a three-year growth rate of 75%.
Berger & Burrow Enterprises Inc., which does business as Dynamic Mobile Imaging, was sold this month to True North Health Navigation, the company that owns in-home health care provider DispatchHealth.
Terms of the deal, announced Dec. 20, were not disclosed.
"Selling a business is hard because it's your child," said Berger, who started the business with her husband, Dean, and her parents, Ron and Clara Burrow. Clara Burrow is the company's chief quality officer. Ron Burrow died in 2011. Dean Berger is the company's vice president of mobile imaging development.
"You've cultivated this [business] so it's very, very difficult to sell. You want to find the right marriage and the right culture," Berger said.
By coming under the DispatchHealth umbrella, Shannon Werb, DispatchHealth's chief operating officer, said his company is able to add to Dynamic Mobile Imaging's platform and expand its reach while expanding the services DispatchHealth provides in its existing markets.
Dynamic Mobile Imaging "is a trailblazer in providing its services outside of traditional facility-based health care settings. In addition, DMI’s innovative approach to safe and effective mobile imaging and care resonates powerfully with DispatchHealth," he said, noting that Dynamic Mobile Imaging is patient-centric, which aligns with DispatchHealth’s patient-first mentality.
Berger said she was happy about the sale because both businesses provide similar services.
"So combined, we bring something just amazing to the table for these patients," said Berger, who will remain with the company to run Dynamic Mobile Imaging as a division of DispatchHealth.
"It is a really super opportunity to take our vision to the next level. We've organically grown for years and now this will power us to grow even more, grow the brand even larger and bring the best care to our patients," she said.
DispatchHealth brings "the hospital at home and a lot of other programs to the home. These guys are growing and it was just a great opportunity for us to be one of the radiology arms of their business."
The acquisition of Dynamic Mobile Imaging complements DispatchHealth's purchase of Professional Portable X-Ray earlier this year, Werb said. "Dynamic Mobile Imaging furthers DispatchHealth's industry transforming vision of creating the world's largest in-home care system and ensuring convenient, safe and lower-cost medical care," he said.
Denver-based DispatchHealth offers hospital-at-home and mobile high-acuity services through its emergency medicine-trained teams. Since its founding in 2013, it has grown to operate in 49 markets in 29 states.
The Richmond region was the company's third market to operate in, starting services here in late 2017. DispatchHealth has an association with Bon Secours to provide at-home treatment for patients of the health system. The company has about 40 employees locally.
Mobile diagnostics, Werb said, is an integral part of the company, with about 20% of its visits - which span from acute to advanced levels of medical care - require mobile imaging.
Matrix Capital Markets Group Inc., a Richmond-based investment banking firm, provided merger and acquisition advisory services to Dynamic Mobile Imaging in its sale to DispatchHealth.
