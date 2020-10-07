Henrico-based owner of Fas Mart stores buys Texas-based wholesale fuel distributor and retail operator

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Completing the deal, Kotler said, also is an important milestone for GPM and Arko Holdings Ltd., the Israeli public holding company that controls the majority of GPM.

Arko plans to merge with Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, a Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company. Once that happens, the combined company will be listed on Nasdaq. At that time, shares of Arko will be delisted from the Tel Aviv stock exchange.

The companies signed a definitive letter of intent to merge last month. The deal should close during the fourth quarter.

“Combined with our other strategic initiatives – including our continued core acquisition strategy as well as our planned aggressive remodeling program and compelling organic sales growth opportunities – this transaction [of buying Empire] further strengthens our confidence in our ability to drive significant growth and market share gains going forward,” Kotler said.

Kotler engineered the creation of GPM Investments and its 2003 purchase of the bankrupt Fas Mart chain, which had 169 stores in and around Virginia at the time.

Arko, of which Kotler is the controlling shareholder and its chairman and CEO, bought a controlling interest in GPM in 2011 when the chain had 320 stores. Kotler became the convenience store chain’s CEO.