Henrico-based owner of Fas Mart stores buys Texas-based wholesale fuel distributor and retail operator

GPM Investments LLC, the parent company of Fas Mart and more than a dozen other convenience store chains, has acquired the wholesale fuel distribution operations and retail locations of a Texas-based company.
The purchase of Dallas-based Empire Petroleum Partners LLC greatly increases Henrico County-based GPM's scale while diversifying its business mix and expanding its footprint into 10 more states.
The combined entity now operates or distributes fuel to nearly 3,000 gas stations in 33 states and Washington, D.C.
Before the acquisition, GPM operated 1,250 company-operated stores and supplied gas to 139 locations in 23 states. Empire, which had one of the largest wholesale fuel distribution businesses in the U.S., had supplied fuel to about 1,500 independently-operated stations and operated 85 company-owned retail sites.
Terms of the deal, which was announced in December, were not disclosed.
GPM is the seventh-largest convenience store chain in the U.S. based on company-owned locations and is the largest privately owned company in the convenience store industry.
"This acquisition provides meaningful benefits through scale while increasing our competitiveness as an acquirer of choice,” Arie Kotler, GPM’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “With the closing of this transaction, we expect to double our annual fuel distribution to over 2 billion gallons on an annualized basis, while capturing significant synergies to drive increased profitability to the combined company.”
Completing the deal, Kotler said, also is an important milestone for GPM and Arko Holdings Ltd., the Israeli public holding company that controls the majority of GPM.
Arko plans to merge with Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, a Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company. Once that happens, the combined company will be listed on Nasdaq. At that time, shares of Arko will be delisted from the Tel Aviv stock exchange.
The companies signed a definitive letter of intent to merge last month. The deal should close during the fourth quarter.
“Combined with our other strategic initiatives – including our continued core acquisition strategy as well as our planned aggressive remodeling program and compelling organic sales growth opportunities – this transaction [of buying Empire] further strengthens our confidence in our ability to drive significant growth and market share gains going forward,” Kotler said.
Kotler engineered the creation of GPM Investments and its 2003 purchase of the bankrupt Fas Mart chain, which had 169 stores in and around Virginia at the time.
Arko, of which Kotler is the controlling shareholder and its chairman and CEO, bought a controlling interest in GPM in 2011 when the chain had 320 stores. Kotler became the convenience store chain’s CEO.
When the merger deal with Haymaker is completed later this year, Kotler will be the largest shareholder of the combined company and its controlling shareholder.
In addition to Fas Mart, GPM operates chains under names that include Admiral, Apple Market, Jiffi Stop, Li’l Cricket, E-Z Mart, Roadrunner Markets, Scotchman, Shore Stop and Village Pantry.
