Henrico-based parent company of Essex Bank to be acquired by West Virginia financial institution in $303.3 million deal

The Richmond region will be losing a banking headquarters if a West Virginia-based financial institution receives approval to acquire the parent company of Essex Bank in a $303.3 million deal.

United Bankshares Inc., the Parkersburg, W.Va.-based parent company of United Bank, has entered into a merger deal to buy Henrico County-based Community Bankers Trust Corp., the parent company of Essex Bank.

The combined banks will have about $29 billion in assets and rank as the 38th-largest banking company in the U.S. based on market capitalization. Community Bankers Trust has assets of about $1.7 billion.

The deal, announced Thursday, is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions including approval by shareholders of Community Bankers Trust.

Shares in Community Bankers Trust soared in early trading Thursday, rising more than 29% to about $11.90. United Bankshares stock was trading at about $39, down 5%.

Under the agreement, Community Bankers Trust will merge into United Bankshares and Essex Bank will merge into United Bank.

Essex Bank has 24 branches - 18 in Virginia and six in Maryland - and two loan production offices. The bank has 10 branches in the Richmond region.