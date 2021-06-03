Henrico-based parent company of Essex Bank to be acquired by West Virginia financial institution in $303.3 million deal

The Richmond region will be losing a banking headquarters if a West Virginia-based financial institution receives approval to acquire the parent company of Essex Bank in a $303.3 million deal.
United Bankshares Inc., the Parkersburg, W.Va.-based parent company of United Bank, has entered into a merger deal to buy Henrico County-based Community Bankers Trust Corp., the parent company of Essex Bank.
The combined banks will have about $29 billion in assets and rank as the 38th-largest banking company in the U.S. based on market capitalization. Community Bankers Trust has assets of about $1.7 billion.
The deal, announced Thursday, is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions including approval by shareholders of Community Bankers Trust.
Shares in Community Bankers Trust soared in early trading Thursday, rising more than 29% to about $11.90. United Bankshares stock was trading at about $39, down 5%.
Under the agreement, Community Bankers Trust will merge into United Bankshares and Essex Bank will merge into United Bank.
Essex Bank has 24 branches - 18 in Virginia and six in Maryland - and two loan production offices. The bank has 10 branches in the Richmond region.
United Bank, which is based in Fairfax, has 223 offices in Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.
The deal will put United Bank branches in new markets including the Richmond region, Lynchburg, Northern Neck as well as in the Baltimore and Annapolis, Md. areas. United Bankshares said the merger will strengthen its position as one of the largest and best performing regional banking companies in the Mid-Atlantic.
"The merger will give us the ability to offer better and more sophisticated products and services while still maintaining the community bank approach to doing business with local leadership," Rex L. Smith III, Community Bankers Trust's president and CEO, said in a statement. "This will be a great benefit to our customers, to our shareholders and to the communities of Central Virginia, the Northern Neck and Eastern Maryland."
Smith will remain with the combined companies as regional president overseeing the existing Essex Bank locations in Virginia.
Under the merger agreement, United Bankshares will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Community Bankers Trust in exchange for shares in United. The exchange ratio will be fixed at 0.3173 of United's shares for each share of Community Bankers Trust.
(804) 649-6379