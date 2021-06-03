Henrico-based parent company of Essex Bank to be acquired by West Virginia financial institution in $303.3 million deal (copy)

Rex L. Smith III, Community Bankers Trust’s president and CEO, said the timing was right to sell the company.

“It just made sense to hook up with a larger bank that has the firepower to compete more effectively, to invest more in the communities that we’re in and do the things that we want to do but just didn’t have the size and the scale to do,” said Smith, who joined the company in 2009 and became its president and CEO in 2011.

“We’ve known them for a while and talk to them. They’re just an excellent run bank. Their core values are spot on with our core values, and they’ve just done a great job with how they expand and how they go into new markets,” he said. “So it just made a lot of sense for us to hook up with them and I think it’s a really good match.”

Community Bankers Trust’s board decided in April to entertain offers, said Smith, who will remain as regional president overseeing the existing Essex Bank locations in Virginia.

Community Bankers Trust was created in 2007 when two Virginia banks merged — Tappahannock-based BOE Financial Services of Virginia Inc., then the parent company of Essex Bank, and TransCommunity Financial Corp. of Henrico.