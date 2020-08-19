Henrico-based RetailData names new top executive

RetailData, the retail pricing and promotions data-collection company based in Henrico County, has a new top executive.

Jacob Blondin, who had been the company’s chief operating officer, has been promoted as president and chief executive officer of RD Holdings, the parent company of RetailData. Blondin has been with the company for five years.

He replaces Christopher F. Ferguson, who is retiring after more than 20 years with the company, including the past five years as president and CEO.

RetailData was founded in 1988 by Richmonder Christine Cottrell to initially collect prices on products sold at supermarkets.

The company expanded its focus over the years to collecting data to other industries including grocery stores, mass merchandisers, office suppliers, pet suppliers and drug retailers. In more recent years, RetailData has grown its retail intelligence data collections operations to other areas including pricing promotions, private-label matching and what retailers are doing online and how that differentiates them from a brick-and-mortar store operations.