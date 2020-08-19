Henrico-based RetailData names new top executive

RetailData, the retail pricing and promotions data-collection company based in Henrico County, has a new top executive.
Jacob Blondin, who had been the company’s chief operating officer, has been promoted as president and chief executive officer of RD Holdings, the parent company of RetailData. Blondin has been with the company for five years.
He replaces Christopher F. Ferguson, who is retiring after more than 20 years with the company, including the past five years as president and CEO.
RetailData was founded in 1988 by Richmonder Christine Cottrell to initially collect prices on products sold at supermarkets.
The company expanded its focus over the years to collecting data to other industries including grocery stores, mass merchandisers, office suppliers, pet suppliers and drug retailers. In more recent years, RetailData has grown its retail intelligence data collections operations to other areas including pricing promotions, private-label matching and what retailers are doing online and how that differentiates them from a brick-and-mortar store operations.
“This is one of the most exciting times to be in the retail intelligence space, as retailers define their omni-channel strategies to address conventional, new and ever-evolving competitive disruptions,” Blondin said in a statement. “In the very recent past, retailers were clearly defined as brick and mortar or e-commerce, such static definitions we no longer find relevant. We are now seeing these business models converge and the recent COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated this transition by years.”
Blondin joined RetailData in 2015 as vice president of strategic initiative. He had worked in various leadership jobs within the bioenergy industry before joining RetailData.
He was promoted as chief operating officer in January 2019. He has overseen the doubling of RetailData’s field operations in the U.S. and Canada and led the company’s strategy to a technology-driven focus on retail competitive intelligence.
Cottrell and her husband, David Cottrell, sold RetailData in 1999 but bought it back in 2005.
In 2010, they sold a majority interest to Markel Ventures, the investment arm of Henrico-based specialty insurer Markel Corp.
The Cottrells both serve as co-chairmen on the RD Holdings board.
