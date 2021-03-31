Henrico-based Southern States names new CEO who will oversee operations of a much smaller cooperative

“Steve’s external experience, combined with his knowledge of Southern States, our owner-members and patrons, positions him to lead the cooperative to complete the board’s mission to return the cooperative to consistent profitability,” Roberts said in a statement.

Becraft takes over the top job as Southern States has divested of many of its assets and has made several changes to its operations in recent years to improve its financial bottom line.

Late last year, Southern States sold substantially all of its farm supply distribution division to Agway Farm & Home. The nearly 1,200 independent retailers in 23 states who sell Southern States products are now served by Agway Farm & Home, an entity which Southern States maintains minority ownership.

The cooperative also sold last year its wholesale fuel and crop supply business to Bloomington, Ill.-based Growmark Inc. Before the deal, Southern States had supplied customers with its own brand.

Southern States also closed a store on Williamsburg Road in eastern Henrico in January 2020, saying it was not consistently profitable. In late February 2020, Southern States closed another store on West Washington Street in Petersburg, saying it did not generate enough profits to sustain the store that had operated in that city since 1948.