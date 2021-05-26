Henrico-based technology company gets $10 million investment to expand services, staff and footprint

A Henrico County-based software development and managed services firm has received a $10 million investment that will help it expand nationally and add staff.

Terazo said Wednesday it has closed on the funding round led by Tercera, an investment and advisory firm specializing in cloud professional services, with participation from Twilio, a publicly traded cloud communications platform based in California.

It is the first outside investment for Terazo, which was founded in 2016 as APIvista and rebranded in 2019.

The company provides clients with software development, consulting and management services focusing on areas such as application programming interfaces, or API, which enables communication across different types of software.

"Most of our clients are trying to change their customer experience," said Mark Wensell, the chief executive officer of Terazo, which has its main office at Paragon Place in Henrico and another office in Durham, N.C. The firm employs about 65 people.

"In 2020, we really transitioned into being more of a national firm with national clients, and we are trying to expand our footprint," Wensell said.