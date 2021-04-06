Henrico-based The Brink's Co. acquires the nation's largest privately held provider of ATM services for $213 million

The Brink’s Co., the Henrico County-based company that provides secure transportation, logistics and cash management globally, said Tuesday it has acquired the largest privately-held provider of ATM services in the U.S. for $213 million.

The acquisition comes as Brink's, which is best known for operating a large fleet of armored trucks that transport cash and valuables in countries around the world, adjusts its business model to the increasing use of electronic cash transactions.

Brink's said its acquisition of Dallas-based PAI Inc. is expected to add about $240 million of revenue and $22 million of adjusted operating profits to Brink's 2021 results, given the acquisition closing date of April 1. On a full-year basis in 2021, PAI is expected to generate about $320 million of revenue.

PAI employs about 225 people at three U.S. locations and another 12 field offices. The acquisition was financed using available cash and the company’s existing credit facility.

The latest deal adds to The Brink's Co.'s acquisition in early 2020 of United Kingdom-based G4S plc, a global security and cash management company, for $860 million, which was the largest acquisition in The Brink's Co.'s 160-year history.