Henrico-based Virginia Commonwealth Bank completes merger with Blue Ridge Bank

Virginia Commonwealth Bank is now part of Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Henrico County-based Bay Banks of Virginia Inc., the parent holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank, completed its merger with Charlottesville-based Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc., the parent of Blue Ridge Bank, on Monday, the companies announced.

Virginia Commonwealth Bank branches will continue to operate under that name until the systems are converted into Blue Ridge’s systems in May.

The merger was first announced in August to create a combined company based in Charlottesville with about $2.8 billion in assets, $1.9 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in loans. Shareholders approved the deal last month.

The holding company and bank now operate under the Blue Ridge name, and shares trade under the ticker symbol “BRBS” on the New York Stock Exchange.

The holding company’s headquarters is in Charlottesville, but the Blue Ridge Bank subsidiary is based in Henrico.

Brian K. Plum, the chief executive officer of Blue Ridge, continues as CEO of the holding company. Randal R. Greene, the CEO of Bay Banks, is now the president and chief operating officer of the holding company and president and CEO of Blue Ridge Bank.