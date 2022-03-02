Henrico County-based maker of microbe-resistant products expands business with new hospital laundry customers

A Henrico County-based company that makes microbe-resistant materials such as linens said it has signed several new contracts to supply hospitals with its products.

Cupron Inc. developed proprietary methods for blending copper — which has natural anti-microbial characteristics — into such products as hospital linens, medical gowns, socks, towels and countertops. The company had a surge in business during the COVID-19 pandemic by supplying copper-infused face masks.

The company said that most recently, it has signed a deal to supply microbe-resistant materials to Up To Date Laundry Inc., a Baltimore-based company that is one of the largest health care laundries on the East Coast, processing close to 60 million pounds of linens each year.

The deal will provide Cupron’s medical textiles to Up To Date’s health care provider customers in Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

“The pandemic has led to this overall growth in the antimicrobial market that has really laid out an opportunity for us,” said Jason Ellis, the executive vice president and division president for Cupron, which has its headquarters and a distribution center on November Avenue in eastern Henrico County, near Richmond International Airport.

The agreement with Up to Date Laundry is just the latest in a string of new opportunities for Cupron. The company also has a supply agreement with NOVO Health Services, which is one of the largest commercial laundry providers in the country and is owned by local investment firm Tuckahoe Holdings. There are also deals with Louisiana-based Westport Linen Services and with suppliers to health care providers Sentara Health and Sheltering Arms.

Cupron’s textiles do come at a higher price because of the copper-infused technology, but studies have shown it can also save money for providers because of fewer patient infections, said Karl Fillip II, the CEO of NOVO Health Services. NOVO has 12 laundry processing facilities from Florida to Ohio that serve hospitals, including one in Richmond.

“I have known the Cupron people for a while,” Fillip said. “We did the partnership because it fits with our core mission and culture. Our mission is to help our customers to improve patient outcomes.”

Early during the pandemic in 2020, Cupron shifted a lot of its production toward making copper-infused, antimicrobial masks. Since then, Cupron executives said the company expanded its medical textiles business by adding contracts with 12 hospitals in 2020 and 2021.

The company, which has contract manufacturers for its products, also shifted its focus toward supplying businesses that supply hospitals.

“During the pandemic, access to hospitals was understandably limited, so we had to pivot our sales strategy from one of direct sales to working with laundry providers to get access to their hospital customers,” Ellis said.

“We have partnered with laundry providers that give us access to hospitals across the eastern half of the U.S., and we have additional deals in process that will expand our presence across the country,” he said.

Peer-reviewed studies show that replacing regular patient linens with Cupron’s copper linens reduces the incidence of health care-associated infections in acute care hospitals, company officials say.

Cupron was founded in Israel and opened its U.S. headquarters in what is now called the Virginia Bio+Tech Park in 2008.