Henrico supervisors approve plans for 295 apartments in Glen Allen

Henrico supervisors have approved plans to build a mixed-use community with 295 apartments in the western part of the county.
The Blackwood Development Company plans to build those apartments, as well as 20,000 square feet of commercial space at a 9.5-acre parcel southeast of the intersection of Pouncey Tract Road and Twin Hickory Lake Drive.
Joe Emerson, Henrico's planning director, told supervisors before their Tuesday vote that under the previous zoning on the property, a more intensive commercial development could have gone in place of the apartment plan.
"This site was rezoned [previously] to allow for a commercial development of approximately 90,000 square feet," Emerson said. "This rezoning is essentially a down zoning. It lessens the impacts to the surrounding area.”
But several residents who weighed in at a public hearing on the plan said they were worried about how the project would add yet more traffic to the already congested area around their neighborhood.
Residents said that even before the new apartment community is built, safety is already an issue for motorists driving through the congested area near their homes. To the east of the proposed apartment community is Townes at Pouncey Place, an existing townhouse community. To the west of the 9.5-acre site, across Pouncey Tract Road, is the Colonial Trail Elementary School.
Jim Theobald, the attorney for the developer, said that the new apartment community would generate far less traffic than the larger commercial development that was allowed under previous zoning.
"This [proposal] would reduce the traffic potential generated by this site by some 62%," Theobald said. "As suggested, we've reduced the height of buildings, the amount of retail."
The previous commercial plan would have lead to more than 10,000 car trips to the site each day, Theobald said. The estimated trip generation from the apartment project is about 4,200 trips a day, the attorney added. Plans call for adding turning lanes into the new development from Pouncey Tract Road and Twin Hickory Lake Drive.
There would be three apartment buildings with 1- and 2-bedroom units in the new apartment community. A conceptual rendering of the site shows two pools, a dog park, parking spaces as well as four carriage houses that would each have two apartments in them.
The retail space that's part of the mixed use project would be in four standalone buildings along Pouncey Tract Road. Theobald said that perhaps a coffee shop, restaurant, dry cleaner or offices may go into the retail buildings on the site.
The Blackwood Development project is across from another site where another developer, HHHunt, is seeking approvals to build an office building and 90 condominiums. Theobald, who is also representing HHHunt in that proposal, said that project also calls for additional road improvements that will help traffic flow through the intersection of Pouncey Tract Road and Twin Hickory Lake Drive.
Supervisors unanimously approved a pair of motions to make way for Blackwood Development's mixed-use apartment project -- one to rezone the site and another to provide a provisional use permit for the plans.
"I think that the developer has answered most of the desires and needs of the community," said Tommy Branin, chairman of the Henrico Board of Supervisors. "It's a lot more comprehensive project than a ton of retail off of Broad Street."
(804) 649-6885