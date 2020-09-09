Henrico supervisors approve plans for 295 apartments in Glen Allen

Jim Theobald, the attorney for the developer, said that the new apartment community would generate far less traffic than the larger commercial development that was allowed under previous zoning.

"This [proposal] would reduce the traffic potential generated by this site by some 62%," Theobald said. "As suggested, we've reduced the height of buildings, the amount of retail."

The previous commercial plan would have lead to more than 10,000 car trips to the site each day, Theobald said. The estimated trip generation from the apartment project is about 4,200 trips a day, the attorney added. Plans call for adding turning lanes into the new development from Pouncey Tract Road and Twin Hickory Lake Drive.

There would be three apartment buildings with 1- and 2-bedroom units in the new apartment community. A conceptual rendering of the site shows two pools, a dog park, parking spaces as well as four carriage houses that would each have two apartments in them.

The retail space that's part of the mixed use project would be in four standalone buildings along Pouncey Tract Road. Theobald said that perhaps a coffee shop, restaurant, dry cleaner or offices may go into the retail buildings on the site.