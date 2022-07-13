Henrico's QTS data center acquires 200 acres for expansion

QTS Data Centers announced Wednesday a 1.5 million-square-foot expansion of its Richmond Mega Data Center campus in Eastern Henrico County. The acquisition of 200 acres could encompass up to 240 megawatts across the additional space.

The data center in the White Oak Technology Park in Sandston hosts the Richmond Network Access Point (NAP), which provides access to more than 20 network providers and four transcontinental subsea cables.

Before the NAP was established in 2019, there was no connectivity in Virginia, and most of the internet traffic from Europe was coming through New York and New Jersey. Today, 18% of East Coast internet traffic comes through Henrico County, according to the Henrico Economic Development Authority.

“Henrico and the White Oak Technology Park have been great to QTS, and we will continue to seek new opportunities for investment as evidenced by the recent addition of 200-plus acres to the Richmond campus,” said Clint Heiden, co-founder of the NAP and chief revenue officer of QTS, in a statement. “We recognize that the digital business world is thriving, the data center industry is growing at an exponential pace to accommodate that change, and we have all the tools to usher in a new era of global communications.”

The four transcontinental subsea cables that run through the cable landing station at Virginia Beach up Interstate 64 and into the QTS center in Henrico include Google’s Dunant, which offers the fastest data speeds on the planet.