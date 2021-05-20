HHHunt Corp. real estate development firm undergoing leadership changes

One of the Richmond region's largest real estate development and management companies will be undergoing a leadership change.

Daniel T. Schmitt, president and chief business development officer of HHHunt Corp., is retiring at the end of the year. He has been with the company since 1989.

Schmitt, 61, was named president and chief operating officer in July 2013 of HHHunt Corp., the parent company of HHHunt Communities, one of the largest residential builders in the Richmond area whose developments include Twin Hickory, Wellesley, Wyndham communities in Henrico County and The Villages of Charter Colony in Chesterfield County.

Replacing part of his role will be Kim Kacani, currently the president of HHHunt Communities.

Kacani becomes executive vice president of real estate development for the corporation. She will lead HHHunt’s growth goals in current markets as well as to identify new markets for growth as the company expands its geographic footprint in the Southeast.

Harry H. "Buck" Hunt IV, whose father founded the business, adds the titles of president to his CEO role.

Schmitt gave up the chief operating officer position about two years ago to focus on the company's growth and expansion across the Southeast.