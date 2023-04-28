High inflation over the past several quarters is speeding a decline in cigarette sales, the Henrico County-based tobacco giant Altria reported.

While inflation has not hit its costs in any material way, Altria said its cigarette sales for the first quarter dropped by 11.4% from last year’s level to 18.27 billion cigarettes, as smokers turned more and more toward discount cigarettes where “we observed accelerated share growth.”

Discount brands' share of the market rose by 1.8 percentage points to 28.2%, Altria said.

Its flagship Marlboro brand’s No. 1 share of the U.S. market did decline by 0.6 percentage points to 42%, but setting aside the growth in sales of discount cigarettes, Marlboro’s share of the premium market increased to 58.5% from 57.8%.

“Our tobacco businesses performed well in a challenging macroeconomic environment,” said CEO Billy Gifford.

Altria said it is continuing to see strong brand loyalty for its tobacco products.

Higher prices offset some of the impact of lower cigarette volumes, with revenue from sales of its smokable products declining 3.3% to $5.09 billion. Cigar sales increased 2.3%.

Altria’s smoke-free products, where it has staked much of its future, saw a 2.4% increase in revenue to $628 million.

Higher prices here and the larger share of this business accounted for by its new “on!” oral products more than offset a decline in shipment volume.

Shipments of “on!” pouches jumped by 37.7% to 25.2 million packs, but volumes for its Copenhagen dip tobacco fell by 5.4% to 109 million cans while Skoal smokeless tobacco sales fell by 8.2% to 40.3 million cans.

Overall, Altria said its first-quarter revenue fell 2.9% to $5.72 billion, while net income fell 8.8% to $1.79 billion. A loss on the sale of its holdings of vaping firm Juul’s shares and higher health litigation costs depressed earnings, it said.

The company noted that a power purchase agreement for renewable energy from a Texas wind farm took effect in January, putting it ahead of schedule for meeting its targets for being completely reliant on renewable energy and cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55%.