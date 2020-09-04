His boss died suddenly with no succession plan in place. This Richmond lawyer was left picking up the pieces.

In July, he started Flores Law, a small bankruptcy firm in the same downtown building, just a few floors below Throop Law.

Flores has bought some of Throop’s Law’s assets — including some furniture, equipment and internet domain name — for $8,650, bankruptcy court records show. Two of the three full-time staff who worked there now work at Flores.

Flores said the decision to start his own practice was, in a sense, both obligatory and opportunistic. One on hand, he wanted to help Mr. Throop’s clients who suddenly found their cases in limbo and allot them some measure of continuity. On the other, he had to be realistic and admit that this tragedy had presented him with an opportunity for professional growth.

All of Flores’ own clients carried over to his new practice, as did many of Mr. Throop’s clients.

“It was an opportunity that came out of tragic circumstances of course because Matt was a good boss to me, he really helped me out a lot, hiring me as a paralegal, helping me get my license,” Flores said, adding that the two had a strong professional relationship.

Mr. Throop hired Flores in 2016 when Flores was not yet licensed as an attorney, and allowed him to study for the bar exam.