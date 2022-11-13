Holiday shopping outlook amidst possible recession: season won't be as strong as last year

With the holiday shopping season just kicking off and a recession threatening, growth in retail sales is more uncertain than last year. In fact, there are larger differences in expected sales than we have seen in some time, based on predictions from the two main firms that forecast national holiday sales.

If the forecasts from financial services firm Deloitte are correct, some retailers will struggle during the season and into next year because holiday sales represent about 20% of the industry’s total sales. If the National Retail Federation is correct, the season will not be as strong as last year but should outpace inflation as measured by the personal consumption expenditure price index that grew 6.2% in the 12 months ending with September 2022.

The NRF, the nation’s largest retail trade group, predicts holiday sales will be the highest on record by increasing between 6% and 8% compared with 2021 to a total of between $889.3 billion and $942.6 billion during the upcoming holiday season. These numbers exclude automobile dealers, gasoline stations, and restaurants.

Not all consumers, however, are expecting to spend more this year. Those that make less than $75,000 are expected to spend an average $606 this year compared with $665 in 2021. In contrast, individuals making more than $75,000 are expected to spend an average $1,304 this holiday season compared with $1,247 last year.

The average annual increase over the past ten years was 4.9% and the previous high was 13.5% in 2021.

Similar to last year, Deloitte is not as optimistic as NRF.

The financial services firm is looking for holiday retail sales to increase between 4% and 6% when compared with last year. Deloitte uses the three months from November through January to represent sales. Holiday sales in 2021 grew by 15.1% from November through January.

Deloitte expects e-commerce sales to increase between 12.8% and 14.3% as higher inflation causes some people shift to online shopping in search of lower prices while NRF is looking for a smaller increase of 10% to 12%.

My view about holiday spending is in line with the Deloitte forecast for a couple of reasons.

A slowing economy and expectations of a recession is the main reason I expect a lackluster holiday selling season. The unemployment rate is still near recent lows at 3.7% in October, but the increase in layoff announcements at high-tech firms is likely to ripple into other sectors.

Rising inflation, particularly with necessities such as food and gas, has eaten into individuals’ discretionary income that would otherwise be spent on holiday items. In addition, the savings that consumers accumulated from the Covid-related federal stimulus put more than a trillion dollars in their pockets during the 2021 holiday season. In contrast, savings were at $582 billion in September 2022 according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Not only do consumers have less money to spend, but many may be feeling less wealthy based on the recent drops in the stock market and the slowdown in the housing industry.

Finally, if supply chain issues continue to cause product shortages, gift card sales may surge this holiday season. This could potentially reduce holiday season sales because gift cards are not included in retail sales until the card is redeemed.