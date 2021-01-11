Home decor company donating 200 propane patio heaters to small businesses in Richmond

A Richmond-based global home-decor wholesale and retail business is lending a helping hand to small businesses - mostly restaurants - in Richmond.
Evergreen Enterprises Inc. announced Monday that it is donating 200 propane patio heaters to Richmond to distribute to restaurants and small businesses in the city.
"We want to be able to help," said Ting Xu, the co-founder and chairwoman Evergreen Enterprises. "The economic development office had asked how to get some [of these patio heaters] because they are really hard to get. We had our sourcing team over in China to work on it and we got three containers or about 500 of them coming."
The containers from China are slated to arrive in the Port of Virginia in Norfolk around Jan. 18. About a week or so later, the city should get the 200 heaters, which in turn will distribute to restaurants and other small businesses.
The heaters will retail for more than $600 each.
The city is working out a criteria now about which businesses will get them "to make sure we get them in the hands of small businesses that need them," said Leonard Sledge, the city's economic development director. He expects the criteria will be decided by the time the city receives the heaters.
Mayor Levar Stoney said he was grateful to Evergreen Enterprises for the donation.
"We have some great restaurants here but they have had some difficulty navigating the sort of headwinds that have happened with the pandemic and economic downturn," Stoney said. More than 50 restaurants in the Richmond region have closed permanently because of the pandemic.
"While some have found their footing these last couple of months, there are still some here that are needing help," the mayor said. "This [donation] is just another partnership that we bring to bare here with Evergreen Enterprises that helps keep these businesses on their feet so they can navigate these winter months."
Evergreen Enterprises is trying to get the patio heaters to the city as soon as possible, said John Toler, the company's CEO.
"There is a lot of inbound container traffic right now because the supply chains all have been disrupted," Toler said, noting that he thinks the city should be able to receive the heaters toward the end of the month.
"This is a great opportunity for the city. These are high demand products. They are hard to get," Toler said. "So this opportunity presented itself and Ting [Xu] jumped on it not only for us as a retail operation but also to donate to the city."
Xu created Evergreen Enterprises out of her garage in Henrico County in 1993 initially to make garden flags.
The company, which has its headquarters on Midlothian Turnpike in South Richmond, now designs, manufactures and distributes more than 15,000 home decor, sports and garden products and accessories, from cutting boards and coasters to wind chimes and flags, to retailers across the world. The company also owns retailer Plow & Hearth.
Some of the patio heaters will be available for consumers to buy at one of Plow & Hearth's 16 locations, including one off West Broad Street across from Short Pump Town Center, as well as through other retail distributions such as the company's site on Amazon.
