Home furnishings retailer Arhaus relocates to infront of Short Pump Town Center

One of the original tenants at Short Pump Town Center has left the mall for bigger space near the shopping center’s West Broad Street entrance.

Arhaus furniture store took over space in a building once used by Circuit City and then hhgregg cq consumer electronic chains off West Broad Street in front of Short Pump Town Center. The store is behind the Jared: The Galleria of Jewelry.

The 15,000-square-foot store opens in its new location at 11732 W. Broad St. on Friday Dec. 4.

Cleveland-based Arhaus opened its store on the second level of the mall next to Williams-Sonoma when Short Pump Town Center opened in September 2003. The company didn’t say why it relocated.

“We are excited to increase our store size, sharing more Artisan-crafted furniture and a refreshed store design with the Richmond community,” the retailer said in a statement. “This next chapter of Arhaus will continue to be a reflection of our commitments to timeless sustainability, quality design and one-of-a-kind service, and we’re excited to maintain this now within a larger setting.”

Arhaus’s departure from the mall comes months after Short Pump lost Nordstrom as an anchor tenant.