Home furnishings retailer LaDiff to move to Commerce Street in south Richmond

Contemporary home furnishings retailer LaDiff has chosen a new location for its retail store, which is expected to open next spring in Richmond’s Manchester area, its owners said.

LaDiff has closed on the purchase of a new location at 1011 Commerce Street at the corner of Gordon Street in south Richmond, about 1.6 miles from the current store in Shockoe Bottom, owners Andy Thornton and Sarah Paxton said Wednesday.

The five-acre site will house a new LaDiff furnishings store, and if long-term plans for the site develop as expected, it also would become part of a larger project called “LaDiff Village” that would include some residential and mixed-used development, the owners said.

“We believe that Manchester is going to be the next frontier, and obviously huge parts are already under major development,” Thornton said. “Commerce Street is pretty untapped at this point. There is open space.”

“This is five acres of property, which for a mile-and-a-half from downtown is pretty hard to fathom,” he said. “It has incredible views of downtown, so we are still physically and visually connected to downtown, which is one of our strong desires.”