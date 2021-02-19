Home-grown real estate business expands outside of the Richmond region into other states

CapCenter’s business model is catching on beyond the Richmond area.
One of the first if not only company to bundle residential mortgages, realty and closing services under one roof, the Henrico County-based company has opened five offices in the past year or so — one each in McLean; in Raleigh and Charlotte, N.C.; and in Greenville and Charleston, S.C.
Its headquarters will be moved this year from leased space in the Innsbrook Corporate Center into a nearby building that the company bought in 2020 for $5.85 million.
“We’re not interested in growing for the sake of growing,” said Gary Piacentini, founder and CEO of CapCenter.
The goal is quality growth, he said.
“We’re so darn busy in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. We want to perfect that … Our goal is to continue to hire the right folks and build career paths.”
Those paths are being created in cities comparable to the Richmond area where the CapCenter model — aimed at middle-income earners — can be replicated.
Piacentini, who learned about the market as a corporate, real estate and tax attorney, founded the company in 1997 on the premise of saving people money when buying, selling or financing a home.
“Our goal of representing our clients professionally includes trying to be cost-efficient with their hard-earned savings,” he said. “We try to manage this by ‘capping’ costs, thus [the name] CapCenter.”
As an attorney, Piacentini saw ways to control the process. If he could bring it under one roof, he could control costs even more.
“What we try to do is control the experience in buying or selling a house,” he said.
Tyler Kellerman, who opened the McLean office in October, said CapCenter’s focus is providing a professional service experience.
“We start with a trusted adviser mindset, which lets us innovate services and savings, and lets us build out our service model,” Kellerman said.
As an attorney previously in private practice working with entrepreneurs, Kellerman said he wanted to be part of the fun side of growing a business. But it couldn’t be any business, he said. “It had to be the right one with the right mindset.”
***
By streamlining the process and eliminating or reducing fees, CapCenter can save homebuyers thousands of dollars in closing costs — as much as $5,314 on a $300,000 home, according to the company’s website.
The higher the price of the house, the greater the closing cost savings.
“When you cover closing costs, that’s a lot of money,” Piacentini said. “The hardest part of buying a house is scraping up a 5% down payment — $15,000 on a $300,000 house — then another $5,314 in closing fees.”
When selling a property, CapCenter charges a 1.5% listing fee, not the traditional 3% fee — at a savings of $4,500 plus an additional $300 in lower fees on a $300,000 home — while still recommending a 3% fee to another broker who brings a buyer to the table.
On a refinance, unlike most mortgage lenders, it charges no closing fee. On a $240,000 refinance, the savings with zero closing costs is $3,133, the website says.
CapCenter offers competitive loan rates, similar to other lenders, but gets an edge on shaving fees. Its average loan is $245,000.
“It’s a good deal and it’s real,” said John Mason, a senior financial planner and president of Mason & Associates, a financing planning firm in Newport News.
Mason has used CapCenter to refinance his mortgage three times — never paying a refinance cost on what is now a 2.25% interest rate on a 30-year note. “If rates drop again, we’ll do it again in six months,” he said.
The widely accepted rule is to consider a refinance if a homeowner can lower the interest rate by at least 1% but stays in the house long enough to recoup financing costs.
Not so with CapCenter. “People always think it’s too good to be true,” Mason said. “People are looking for the gotcha, and there is no gotcha with CapCenter.”
Tommy Blackburn, also a senior financial planner at Mason & Associates, has used CapCenter for refinancing, purchasing and selling houses.
“We take the medicine that we prescribe,” Blackburn said, adding that he and Mason refer family, friends and clients to the mortgage lender.
Blackburn said he shopped and found just as attractive rates at other companies, but lower overall costs at CapCenter. “The company is very transparent. ... We know the experience 99% of the time will be smooth and pleasant.”
***
The real estate market in general is fractional, although most realty firms maintain partnerships with mortgage lenders or settlement companies.
Joyner Fine Properties, for example, became a subsidiary of the Virginia Credit Union in 2019, giving clients easier access to mortgage loans and title insurance and offering closing rebates up to $2,500.
And yet Joyner retained its brand and culture and continues to operate independently.
Long & Foster is affiliated with mortgage, settlement, title and property management companies, also offering an array of services.
Even so, the industry operates primarily on a contracting basis, especially for realty services.
Realtors traditionally are independent contractors who earn commissions and pay for their own health insurance, federal taxes and advertising. A portion of their fees is paid to the realty firm with which they are associated.
The traditional commission is up to 6% — 3% to the listing agent and 3% to the selling agent.
That’s not the only fee homebuyers typically pay. Borrowers also pay fees to mortgage lenders, title companies, inspectors, appraisers and lawyers.
CapCenter took a different approach.
“Our agents are employees with salaries and benefits like all our other professionals at CapCenter,” Piacentini said. “They receive year-end bonuses based on the quality of services to our clients.”
The company pays employees a flat fee per transaction and all expenses, including professional dues and mileage.
Experienced agents with the company for more than a year average 36 deals annually, substantially more than the industry average, Piacentini said.
“The business model does the heavy lifting as opposed to the person,” he said. “The culture sells itself instead of putting [sales] pressure on the individual.”
Closing services are supported by an in-house legal team, which includes 15 lawyers. “Thus, we are full-service and very efficient.”
***
Piacentini, 66, opened CapCenter with three people. In 1998, its first full year of operation, it closed on 200 loans.
In 2015, CapCenter added its realty services operation.
Two years later was a pivotal year for the company. That’s when it opened its first office outside of Henrico — one in Virginia Beach — and employed 80 people and closed on 1,900 loans.
“Our success in Virginia Beach proved that it could be done,” said James Anderson, who opened the office and now oversees the progress of new markets in North Carolina and South Carolina.
CapCenter now employs 270 people, including 210 in Henrico. It has 50 open positions, including 30 in Henrico.
To accommodate its rapid growth, the company bought a building near its current offices in the Innsbrook Corporate Center. Renovation work is underway at the three-story, 72,000-square-foot building at 4461 Cox Road, with plans for some employees to begin moving in this spring.
Since its founding, the company has originated a total $10 billion in loans and has served more than 50,000 clients. Regional growth now makes up one-third of the clientele, a growing trend in years to come.
The business of buying a house has started to take off, Piacentini said. Refinances have exploded in the past year with mortgage interest rates at record lows. And career paths continue to open for people like Anderson.
“I don’t own the company, but I have been part of the growth,” said Anderson, who joined CapCenter in its 11th year in business when it employed 35 to 40 people. “We really strive to be innovating.”
Anderson, a regional market manager, is part of the second-generation management team along with Piacentini’s sons Bryan, the company’s chief operating officer, and Chris, principal broker of market expansion; Sean DiBlasi, chief financial officer; Matt Jones, vice president of client experience operations; Matt Keller, vice president of capital markets; and Kim Coleman, chief human resources officer.
Gary Piacentini said he is open to the possibility of expanding to more markets in the Southeast, but again, has set no specific goals.
“We don’t have goals to grow 100% year-over-year, even though we did grow that much,” he said. “The business model grows. It’s exciting to see others take it and re-engage it.”