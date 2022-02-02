Home prices surged last year in the Richmond region as inventory remains low: 'The demand is so incredibly strong'

For a comparison, about 20,000 homes were sold at the peak of the market in 2005, Lafayette said. The number declined during the housing downturn and recession in 2008 and 2009 and stood at about 10,000 in 2010. "Since 2015, we've been steadily growing," she said, noting that last year had a record number of home sales.

Pending sales activity also moderated in the core Richmond region during the fourth quarter with 4,109 pending sales in the area, down 5% from the same time in 2020. The sharpest slowdown occurred in Hanover where pending sales fell 15%, followed by a decline of 8% in Chesterfield.

Inventory of homes also continues to tighten with low supply being the biggest factor as demand remains strong, but buyers have very few options from which to choose.

The four core jurisdictions saw a 40% drop in the number of active listings at the end of the fourth quarter compared with the same time in 2020. There were 815 active listings on Dec. 31, which was 539 fewer listings than at the same time a year earlier.

Chesterfield had a 46% drop in the number of listings, followed by a 38% decline in Richmond and a 36% drop in Henrico.