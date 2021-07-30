Hostel to reopen in downtown Richmond under new ownership; building sold for $1.8 million

A hostel should be returning to Richmond next year.

After the city's only hostel closed last year because of the pandemic, the lodging facility at 7 N. Second St. in downtown Richmond was sold to a Maryland-based hostel operator on July 26.

The two-story building sold for $1.8 million, according to the city's online property records. Maryland-based Potomac Area Hostels Inc., which operates a hostel in Maryland that is near Harper's Ferry, W.Va., bought the property from Hostelling International USA, which had operated the local hostel since it opened in 2015.

Plans call for keeping the 13,700-square-foot building closed this year and reopen sometime in 2022, said Jennifer Wampler, a chairwoman of the local volunteer operating committee.

"This is a work in progress," Wampler said. "The building needs some love, and we're going to be working on it. There's some things that we want to try to do in the building, just some minor renovations."

Potomac Area Hostels also will need to get an amendment to an existing city special use permit to reflect the ownership change, she said. It also wants to make some other modifications to that permit including the ability to extend the number of days a guest can stay at the hostel. The current permit allows a limit of 14 days.