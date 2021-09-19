Hotel and retail properties represent the largest chunk of distressed loans, including ones for the Hilton in Short Pump and Stony Point Fashion Park

The loan had a balance of $39.1 million at the time of default, but the total amount now owed is $41.8 million, according to Trepp.

An appraisal completed in February indicated a value of $47.4 million, Trepp’s data shows. The property is currently assessed by the county for $12.4 million, down from the $35.8 million assessment in 2020, according to Henrico’s online property records.

Despite an abundance of capital chasing deals, it is unlikely that a bidder will purchase the hotel at foreclosure auction for the outstanding loan balance, much less the appraised value.

The hotel had been owned by Shamin Hotels, the region’s largest hotel operator. In December, Shamin agreed to have a receiver take over the property, and the court appointed one.

That action only affects the Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa/Short Pump’s non-recourse loan and none of Shamin’s other hotels. Each property is a separate business entity.

The other local property that is underperforming is the Stony Point Fashion Park in South Richmond.

Starwood Retail Partners, which bought Stony Point and two other malls in 2014, defaulted on the loan in March 2020. It was put under new ownership in late April of that year.