Hotels filled up in Richmond area in 2019 with sports tourism events

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sports-related tourism in the Richmond region has surpassed business and convention travel as the main driver of the area's hotel occupancy.

Eight of the 10 top dates for hotel occupancy in 2019 were connected to amateur and professional sporting events, according to a report for Richmond Region Tourism, the nonprofit organization that offers services to support the area’s hospitality industry.

NASCAR’s fall race last year - on Sept. 21, 2019 - had the highest single-night hotel occupancy at 92.3%, according to the report prepared by Virginia Commonwealth University for Richmond Region Tourism.

The March 29-30 weekend in 2019 - for the boys Jefferson Cup youth soccer tournament along with other events including the Virginia Education Association's annual conference and JROTC’s Drill Championships - was the second and third best dates for hotel occupancy in the region, according to the report. March 29 had a 91.1% occupancy rate while March 30 had 91.7%.

The Jefferson Cup's girls tournament, along with other events, on March 23 ranked fifth with a 89% occupancy. The night before, on March 22, the girls tournament generated an 87.7% occupancy.