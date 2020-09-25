Hotels filled up in Richmond area in 2019 with sports tourism events

Sports-related tourism in the Richmond region has surpassed business and convention travel as the main driver of the area's hotel occupancy.
Eight of the 10 top dates for hotel occupancy in 2019 were connected to amateur and professional sporting events, according to a report for Richmond Region Tourism, the nonprofit organization that offers services to support the area’s hospitality industry.
NASCAR’s fall race last year - on Sept. 21, 2019 - had the highest single-night hotel occupancy at 92.3%, according to the report prepared by Virginia Commonwealth University for Richmond Region Tourism.
The March 29-30 weekend in 2019 - for the boys Jefferson Cup youth soccer tournament along with other events including the Virginia Education Association's annual conference and JROTC’s Drill Championships - was the second and third best dates for hotel occupancy in the region, according to the report. March 29 had a 91.1% occupancy rate while March 30 had 91.7%.
The Jefferson Cup's girls tournament, along with other events, on March 23 ranked fifth with a 89% occupancy. The night before, on March 22, the girls tournament generated an 87.7% occupancy.
The Jefferson Cup tournaments for boys and girls attract more than 50,000 youth soccer players from across the U.S. as well as their parents, coaches, college scouts and family members. In 2019, the tournament had a $25 million economic impact to the region during the four weekends, according to Richmond Region Tourism.
The report's findings underscore the integral role that sports tourism and conventions have played in the Richmond area, said Jack Berry, president and CEO of Richmond Region Tourism.
“2019 was another record year for the region thanks to a busy slate of sports tournaments, conventions and trade shows along with a thriving leisure travel market,” Berry said.
“As we look to the future, we know the health of our region’s economy depends on a strong travel economy,” Berry said. “The travel industry supports more small businesses in our region than any other major sector. Sports tourism, as well as meetings and conventions, are both vital parts of our travel industry."
The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of many tourism events this spring, summer and into the fall including all but one weekend of The Jefferson Cup tournaments as well as other sporting events, notably NASCAR’s spring race, and conventions.
The cancellations took a toll on the region’s hospitality, tourism and food service industries.
For instance, occupancy levels at hotels in the Richmond region fell 40.3% in June compared with the same month a year ago as fewer business and leisure travelers stayed in area hotels and motels, according to data from STR Inc., a lodging industry research firm that is a division of CoStar Group. Occupancy rates stood at 43% in June, down from 72% a year ago.
Lodging taxes collected in Richmond and Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties are down nearly 20% for the 12 months that ended in May compared with the prior year, according to tax collection data compiled by the Greater Richmond Convention Center Authority.
The decline in hotel occupancy levels and the drop in lodging tax collections will have an economic impact to the region’s $2.6 billion travel and tourism industry, Berry said.
“It’s important to remember that the 2020 occupancy data will look different. The global tourism industry has been severely impacted by the coronavirus and the Richmond region is not immune," Berry said.
Some glimmer of improvement for the local hotel industry happened late this summer with sports tourism picking up, he said.
***
At its annual meeting on Friday, Richmond Region Tourism honored area leaders for their contributions to tourism and economy:
• Tourism Impact Award, the highest honor given each year to those who made significant impacts to the region’s tourism industry: Alex Nyerges, director of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, and Cecil R. “Rhu” Harris Jr., former Hanover County administrator.
• Chairman’s Award, given annually to a person or organization who has made the greatest contribution during the previous year: BLK RVA Action, a collaborative initiative between Richmond Region Tourism and an advisory board of community members focused on developing ways to attract tourism while highlighting Richmond’s Black culture. BLK RVA Action Team members Enjoli Moon, Josh Epperson, Amy Wentz and Free Bangura accepted the award.
