How Virginia is getting veterans into the workplace

This year, Virginia reached a milestone for its veteran workforce program as Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that the commonwealth has helped over 100,000 former military personnel reenter the workforce.

The 100,000th hire was made by V3 certified employer Paramount Builders in Virginia Beach.

In recognition of this achievement, Youngkin presented the 100K Hires Award to the company’s vice president of operations, Bob Shackford, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Wednesday.

“This is the beginning,” Youngkin said.

“We know there is more work to do, taking care of our veterans and veterans’ families, taking care of our active-duty heroes and their families,” the governor said. “Making sure they want to stay here.”

The commonwealth’s veterans employment program commonly known as V3, or Virginia Values Veterans, has helped veterans and military families since its 2012 launch.

More than 2,100 employers have committed to be a part of V3 as the agency is recognized as a crucial pipeline for people like Williamsburg resident Gerardo Ramirez, who traveled to Richmond on Wednesday to witness the governor’s announcement.

Ramirez joined the U.S. Navy in 1987 and retired in 2017. Coming out of the military, Ramirez said he struggled answering the same question many veterans ask themselves: ‘What do I do now?’

“I was only 45 when I retired with a wife and family,” Ramirez said. “The only thing I was thinking back then was what am I going to do ... coming into the civilian sector, you want to have a job or a purpose, and there’s a lot of veterans that go through the same feelings.”

Working with the Department of Veterans Services, Ramirez was one of the first to be admitted to the Military Medics and Corpsmen (MMAC) program.

This program helps people forge new career paths in Virginia’s health care system.

Ramirez said he’s also committed to working with V3 and helping others like him find a job.

“Sometimes just knowing that there’s someone there to help you can kind of set you at ease,” he said.

Now at age 50, Ramirez said being able to work and provide for his family has given him that sense of purpose. He’s helping to pass that feeling along to others.

V3’s Hire Vets Now Fellowship provides job training and skill certifications for people about to leave military service, and allows them to experience different industries and career paths once they have ceased active duty.

V3 offers programs designed to enhance the skill sets many veterans and military families already possess.

For instance, in the Navy, Ramirez served as a medical assistant as a corpsman officer and transitioned to working in health care.

V3 has also gone above and beyond its steps to recruit, train and reimagine the veteran workforce by providing a number of incentives for retiring military veterans.

“We’re being innovative with our programs that we offer,” said V3’s program manager, Jasmine Gore.

Gore spoke about V3’s commitment to adding employers large and small to its ranks while implementing comprehensive plans to help hire veterans now.

For instance, V3 operates a grant and certification process that awards companies $1,000 for each eligible veteran hired. The grant awards employers up to $10,000.

“We are committed to helping veterans thrive and to get them into careers that are meaningful,” said Daniel Gade, commissioner of the state Department of Veterans Services.

Gade — who is a retired disabled veteran himself — said working as the head of V3 has reignited his belief that Virginia wants to see veterans succeed.

“Our focus is on helping Virginia’s 730,000-plus veterans have lives that they can be proud of,” Gade said. “Our agency is trying to fulfill the governor’s campaign promise to make Virginia the best place for veterans to live, work and raise a family.”