Hull Street Road's La Milpa Mexican restaurant is growing its own vegetables at the owners home

In the backyard of a Hull Street Road home lies a bountiful farm filled with plum tomatoes, bell peppers, habanero peppers, jalapeño peppers, cucumbers, delicata squash and cilantro.

The organic farm, known as the La Markesita Garden, is located roughly five minutes up the road from La Milpa, a Mexican restaurant. The farm is in the backyard of La Milpa’s owners: Monica Chavez and her husband, Martin Gonzalez.

“The plan is to grow for the [La Milpa] kitchen,” Gonzalez said on a recent afternoon at the farm. “For me, the cook, it’s amazing to be working with local and fresh ingredients.”

The vegetables are used for tacos (Mexican, soft and hard tacos), salsas, burritos, fajitas and more.

The garden, rid of chemicals and fertilizers, began three years ago. Each year, it produces greater harvests than the year prior.

Growing their own vegetables for the restaurant also honors their Mexican culture and traditions. For example, they honor the Aztecs through their technique of growing cilantro.

At their home, to grow cilantro they have fashioned milk crates filled with hay and soil that sit on a small body of water. The Aztecs invented chinampas, sometimes referred to as floating gardens, which can grow vegetables and fruits.

“Growing our own food, it’s part of our culture; it’s in our veins,” Gonzalez said.

Chavez added, “We are keeping the roots in the culture and tradition.”

The cilantro is harvested in patches, ensuring La Milpa is never without it.

The couple are looking to fully enclose the cilantro section by creating a greenhouse complete with a wood stove for warmth.

Other next steps include manufacturing two ponds, one to grow catfish and the other to harvest bass and trout and to grow shiitake mushrooms. From there, Chavez and Gonzalez still have 11 unused acres to work with.

On the sections of the farm that have roofs, including where the cilantro is housed and the peppers are, the metal roofs collect rainwater that is transferred through a system of pipes siding the roofs to then be filtered for farm use.

La Milpa is looking to help others learn about farming and be able to harvest their own food. Chavez said they want to open their farm to the community so that others can see they too can have a farm at home.

Currently, Chavez and Gonzalez are establishing a partnership with J.A. Chalkley Elementary, part of Chesterfield County Public Schools, to allow for students to learn about farming and harvesting. The plan is for third- and fourth-graders to visit the farm and adopt a plant and, when it’s ready for harvest, the students will take the plant home.

In La Milpa itself, the space is half restaurant, half market. The market is stocked with groceries from Latin American countries and meat cuts, pork cracklings, vegetables, fresh fruits and cheeses made fresh in the restaurant.

“You can find the things you find at home at La Milpa,” Chavez said.

Besides garden upgrades, La Milpa is updating its website, www.lamilparestaurant.com. The site will soon have online ordering and delivery service.

La Milpa is located at 6925 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.