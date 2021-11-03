Hummus maker Sabra picks The Martin Agency to handle creative advertising

The Martin Agency is once again handling the creative advertising for Sabra Dipping Co., which makes hummus at a plant in Chesterfield County.

Sabra picked the Richmond-based ad shop to help grow its dominant 62% category share through marketing and creative impact, the company said in a statement. The scope of work includes a creative platform and to help Sabra with a new product launch next year.

The selection reunites Martin with Sabra after a nearly three-year hiatus. Martin previously had the account from November 2014 until December 2018.

“We’re excited to team with Martin to keep Sabra in the spotlight, and hummus in every fridge,” Jason Levine, the chief marketing officer at Sabra. “We share a passion for sustainably-inspired growth, breakthrough creativity and meaningful cultural engagement. There’s a real opportunity for Sabra to build brand awareness in unique ways. ”

Neither Sabra nor Martin disclosed what the annual billings would be.