Hundreds of apartments take root on West Broad Street near UMFS campus

"We delayed the start of the hotel a little bit just to put us in a position to deliver the hotel in the second half of next year, as opposed to the first half," Basham said. "We feel pretty confident that we would return to more of a sense of normalcy by the second half of next year."

Spy Rock's hotels in Hampton Roads are doing well with rooms being occupied by beach and vacation travelers, he said. But bookings from business travel, however, have evaporated, Basham said.

Spy Rock's apartments on the UMFS site will be housed in two buildings - one four-story building and a second building that starts at four stories on the section closest to Broad Street and then rises to five stories further back from the road.

Apartment amenities would include a swimming pool, fitness room and rooftop deck.

Plans call for 15,700 square feet of commercial space on the street level along Broad Street, but no leases have been signed yet for those business tenants, Basham said.

Two of the spaces are envisioned for restaurants - one that's 3,500 square feet and another that's 1,200 square feet, he said. The rest of commercial space could be used for retail, offices or perhaps a dry cleaning business.