Hyman Bros. buying Infiniti dealership in Chesterfield

Hyman Bros. Automobiles is acquiring another car dealership to add to its local auto empire.

The company is buying the Pearson Infiniti operations in Chesterfield County, said Haywood B. “Huddy” Hyman Jr., who owns Hyman Bros. Automobiles with his two sons.

The deal is expected to be completed on June 21, Hyman said. Terms were not disclosed.

Plans call for relocating the Infiniti operations from its current location at 11701 Midlothian Turnpike to the Hyman Bros. used-car center at 11840 Midlothian Turnpike at Alverser Drive. Instead of having a separate used-car center in Chesterfield, the company will incorporate the sale of used vehicles into the new-car part of Infiniti, he said.

Hyman Bros. decided to buy the Infiniti franchise because the Pearson Auto Group has done a good job over the years with the business, Hyman said.

"They have done a good job building up the business with sales and parts and service," Hyman said. "The business is established and it is a good brand. We can move it right into our existing business, so it works well for us."

Infiniti has six franchises in Virginia, including three in Northern Virginia. "We feel like this is an exclusive brand," he said.