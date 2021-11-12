'I can't get them.' Richmond-area retailers fear global supply chain issues causing shortages and could impact holiday sales

"We were supposed to have it all by July. And of course, this year it became July, then August, and then it became September and now we still don't have it," Coleman said. "And nobody is answering the phones."

She also is trying to decide what to do with the large order of battery-operated taper window candles that she hasn't received.

"I went from [having] an $8,000 order down to $3,000 [order], and now I'm wondering about reducing that order again because I don't know when I'll get it," she said. Or she might just cancel the order.

She still is waiting for about 25% of merchandise she ordered earlier this year to arrive.

"Christmas ornaments probably are the biggest thing that I don't have," Coleman said.

"Our store still looks fabulous," she said. "But the problem is we won't be able to reorder. Last year, every time things were selling really good, we reordered them, and they came in. But that was last year. We can't reorder things now. Companies aren't even answering their phones. Some of them will send you a list of what they have in stock and that's usually just random stuff that we wouldn't want in the first place."

She expects the global supply chain issue to continue into next year.