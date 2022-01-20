Iconic chewing tobacco brand Red Man is changing its name and getting rid of its Native American imagery

“It is something that we have been exploring for a while now” for the Red Man product, said Joe Ackerman, vice president of marketing for Swedish Match, who added that the company was “under no pressure” to make the change.

“We went through a few steps in the process as we have been evaluating where we stand with this in regards to our company values, and where we stand in the marketplace and where we are heading in the future,” Ackerman said.

The company did research among its customers before making the change, he said.

“We also very discreetly engaged the Native American community and how they felt about the process,” Ackerman said. “Once we gathered all that information, we decided it was in the best interests of the company and its values to engage in that proactively and move forward with a new name.”

The company said it is making no changes to the product itself.

Along with the name change, the image of the Native American will no longer appear on packaging, according to a spokesperson for the company.

The decision was praised Thursday by representatives of Native American communities in an announcement released by the company.