In late 2021, the three-way deal between the city of Richmond, a real estate developer and Virginia Commonwealth University Health was on the verge of collapse.

The developer, Capital City Partners, was supposed to redesign a full block of downtown Richmond with a 20-story office building and two other smaller buildings at the intersection of North Ninth and East Clay streets. VCU Health would serve as the primary tenant.

But there were roadblocks – VCU Health didn't need that much office space anymore, and there were problems with the foundation under the existing building.

It wasn't until two months later that the city was formally told of those problems. According to a city official, Capital City Partners admitted there were problems with the deal in November 2021 but told the city in December the project was on track.

By the spring, it became clear the project wasn't on track. The deal fell apart, the city reclaimed the land and, earlier this year, VCU Health chose to pay $73 million to get out.

Letters between the city and the developer obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch in a Freedom of Information Act request provide a glimpse at how the $350 million deal fell apart.

They show how the city felt it was being misled about the lack of progress, how VCU Health felt it couldn't afford to move forward and how the developer felt blindsided by issues with the parcel's foundation.

Many questions remain unanswered, such as why VCU Health entered into such a bad deal in the first place. Scrutiny has fallen on the health system, which has hired a law firm to investigate. A report is expected next month.

Accused of misrepresenting lack of progress

By April 2022, the city was done waiting. It claimed Capital City Partners was in default for missing a deadline to submit a plan for redevelopment.

The city also lodged a potentially more serious allegation: it accused Capital City Partners of misrepresenting the project's lack of progress. According to a letter from the city, Capital City Partners had acknowledged the delay in conversations with VCU Health in November 2021 or earlier. But in December, according to Richmond's assertion, it told the city the project was "on track to meet all the schedule milestones" and that "there are no material issues to report."

The letter from the city was signed by Lincoln Saunders, Richmond's chief administrative officer, and addressed to Susan Eastridge and Michael Hallmark, the president and vice president of Capital City Partners.

Capital City Partners is also developing the GreenCity arena project in Henrico County, and was the planner in the failed Navy Hill project to replace the Coliseum. Eastridge and a spokesperson for the city declined to comment.

Capital City Partners quickly responded to the city's allegation. The group said it became aware of "potential" impacts to the project in late November 2021. It said that because they were potential problems, the developer and tenant needed to analyze them before bringing them to the city.

VCU Health reviewed its position in the deal and reported back to the developer in late January 2022. Around that time, Capital City Partners notified the city of the delay, the developer wrote.

"It became evident in the late fall of 2021 that we had a new reality to deal with, that many VCU workers were continuing to work from home and that there was no market for the traditional Class-A office component in this location," Eastridge said in a letter to the city. "Global economic impacts" had hit both Capital City Partners and VCU Health.

Some of the office space would have been available for lease, but by late 2021, there was no market for such office space in that location, Eastridge wrote.

Some elements of the project had become "outdated" and "impossible to achieve," she said.

"Once the consequences of those impacts were fully understood by our development team, and also by our tenants, we then brought the problem, and what we believed was a solution, to your attention," Eastridge wrote.

There was another problem with the project – the parcel's foundation. Capital City Partners was unable to inspect the property until December 2021 when the building was vacated. That's when the developer discovered "unforeseeable abatement and foundation conditions" under the Public Safety Building, which is almost 70 years old and in disrepair.

According to two people familiar with the project, the ground was too soft to support all the planned underground parking spaces. But that issue wasn't significant enough to derail the whole project, one person said.

"We fully acknowledge that the program we are discussing now has some changes to it," Eastridge wrote.

The solution? A smaller building

The proposed solution was a smaller, 7-story building for research. While there wasn't a need for office space, there was for research space, Eastridge wrote. The concept fit perfectly with the city's goal of transforming the Coliseum area into a hub for science, technology and health.

But the city rejected the new plan, saying it didn't meet its expectations. It didn't have as much office, retail and parking space as the city wanted.

Eastridge characterized the city as being unwilling to adapt to an economy flipped upside down by the pandemic.

Ultimately, neither building plan worked. The tall office tower didn't meet VCU Health's needs, and the smaller research facility apparently didn't meet the city's.

The deal ground to a halt, the city reclaimed the parcel, and VCU Health signed a roughly $73 million check to exit the development. While expensive, the $73 million represented significantly less than the $600 million it had committed to pay in rent payments over a 25-year period.

The health system used its own funds to write the check, not university or state money, said Grant Heston, a spokesperson for the health system. The money could not have been used for scholarships or lower tuition.

In August 2022, Capital City Partners asked VCU Health for millions of dollars in developer and project management fees. But a lawyer for the health system disputed what the developer was owed and its account of how the deal broke apart.

"The developer missed deliverables and acknowledged that the original project could not be built for the budget," Heston said.

Ultimately, Capital City Partners received a little less than half of the $17 million it was owed.

VCU Health still has plans for the parcel. It wants to build a $415 million school of dentistry there.

