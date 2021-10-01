Independent infusion center in Henrico shifts toward providing COVID-19 treatments

The earlier within a positive test or onset of symptoms, the better, Vaughan said. "We really want to get the therapies done early, within eight to 10 days," he said.

"The studies show it decreases your risk of advancing to severe disease somewhere between 70% and 80%," he said.

Antibody treatments made by Regeneron and pharmaceutical maker Eli Lilly also have been approved for "post-exposure prophylaxis," or prevention of the disease, for people who have been exposed to COVID and meet certain other criteria, such as in the case of Chandler.

"These drugs are useful, because the truth is they save lives," Rossheim said. "They have good data behind them. When used according to their package label for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID, they keep people out of the hospitals and emergency departments."

"We certainly encourage their use within what the FDA has laid out," he said.

However, Rossheim and the staff at Infusion Solutions stressed that monoclonal antibody treatment is not a substitute for being vaccinated against COVID-19.

The whole goal is to prevent COVID-19 in the first place," Rossheim said.