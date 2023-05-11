Independent restaurants are doing better — or at least, they are ordering more from Performance Food Group, the Richmond company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

But it said chain restaurant orders were down over the first nine months of its fiscal year. The company provides about 300,000 food and related products to customers across North America.

Performance said its foodservice business’ sales to restaurants during its third quarter rose 5.2% from last year to $6.9 billion, reflecting both the impact of inflation and an increase in sales of higher-value items.

The amount of food sold to independent restaurants, a growing part of its business, rose 8.3% from the previous fiscal year, and sales to these restaurants now represent 38.3% of its foodservice business, Performance said.

George Holm, the company’s chairman and chief executive, said Performance is increasing its market share of the independent restaurant market as well.

Its Vistar unit, which provides products to hospitals and colleges, as well as candy, snacks and beverages for hotels, theaters and business offices and plants across the United States saw a 24.9% increase in sales to $1.1 billion.

Separately, Performance’s sales to convenience stores rose 1.9% to $5.7 billion

Overall, third quarter sales rose to $13.77 billion from $13.08 billion, while its net income nearly quadrupled to $80.3 million, Performance said.

