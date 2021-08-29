Industrial warehouse developer buys land for $4.175 million in first phase of Sauer Industrial Center in eastern Henrico

An Indianapolis-based developer of warehouse distribution centers across the nation, including some in the Richmond region, has bought land as part of the first phase of the Sauer Industrial Center in eastern Henrico County.

Becknell Industrial acquired the 83.37-acre parcel for $4.175 million, according to real estate brokerage Porter Realty Co. Inc., which represented Becknell in the land purchase and is the exclusive leasing agent for the new development.

The Sauer Industrial Center is located on about 450 acres about 1 mile south of Richmond International Airport along both sides of Airport Drive near the Pocahontas Parkway.

The center would have about 3.3 million square feet of industrial space when fully built out.

It is being developed by Sauer Properties Inc., the Richmond-based development company that is behind the Whole Foods-anchored Sauer Center project on West Broad Street near the Fan District.

Becknell plans to construct two industrial buildings totaling about 726,000 square feet.

The first building would be a 446,692-square-foot cross-docked facility, and the other would be a 279,319-square-foot rear-load industrial building. Both buildings are slated to be completed in May.

In 2018, Becknell developed the nearby four-building Airport Logistics Center industrial warehouse complex on South Laburnum Avenue at Seven Hills Boulevard.