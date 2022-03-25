Insurance company plans headquarters office in Henrico with 70 jobs

A Bermuda-based insurance company is planning to open a U.S. headquarters office in Henrico County that is expected to employ more than 70 people.

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. said Friday that it plans to invest at least $415,000 to open the U.S. headquarters of its wholly owned subsidiary Hamilton Select Insurance Inc. in the Innsbrook Corporate Center in western Henrico County.

The company, which provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services, is planning to pay salaries averaging about $120,000 a year, said Anthony Romanello, executive director of the Henrico County Economic Development Authority.

"It is great to get more high-paying jobs in the county, especially as Innsbrook continues to revitalize and reposition itself," Romanello said.

"As best as we can tell – and we have gone through our records - these are the highest average salaries in any announcement we’ have had," Romanello said.

The company is leasing an office at 4701 Cox Road near its intersection with Nuckols Road.

The company, founded in 2013, underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance risks on a global basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its insurance lines in the United States include professional and management liability, environmental insurance, and a type of insurance called excess and surplus, which typically covers businesses that have a hard time getting standard policies.

“Virginia provides a talent pool of professionals serving the financial services industry as well as a favorable business climate for companies of all sizes, and we thank Hamilton for choosing Henrico County as the U.S. headquarters of its subsidiary operation,” said Virginia's Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick, in a statement, “International businesses continue to recognize the benefits of a Virginia location, and we look forward to supporting Hamilton Select’s future success in the Commonwealth.”