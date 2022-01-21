'It is the hardest position I have to fill:' Auto mechanics are in such high demand that dealerships and auto shops are offering big bonuses

"There is a severe lack of technicians out there right now," said Dave Perno, president of Loyalty Automotive. "We see that there is going to be a shortage going forward."

Loyalty Automotive could hire for about 15 different auto technician jobs at different skill levels now, Perno said. "But we are in a growth mode as well, and we have opportunities coming up that we know we will need technicians for as well."

The company has had some success recruiting experienced mechanics from other parts of the country in recent years, Perno said. "They have come from New Orleans, or Las Vegas, or new Jersey," he said. "We had some who came from Florida."

"But you can't import an entire shop from out-of-state." Perno said, adding that a major problem is recruiting people to start at entry-level jobs and go into the pipeline of becoming skilled technicians.

Like other industries, the auto repair and service industry also faces a challenge with a lot of workers approaching retirement age, Perno said.

"In the next five or six years, we will have six or seven of our best technicians retire," he said.

