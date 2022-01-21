'It is the hardest position I have to fill:' Auto mechanics are in such high demand that dealerships and auto shops are offering big bonuses

Mark Smith doesn’t have any problems with business demand at his five franchise Midas stores in the Richmond area.
The biggest problem Smith said he has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, and even before the pandemic, is finding trained professionals to do automobile repair, maintenance and inspection work at the stores.
“I have more business than I can handle, and I could put five or six techs to work tomorrow,” Smith said during a December interview. More recently in January, Smith said he had “caught a few breaks lately, and have been able to hire a few folks” thanks to outreach and incentives he has offered.
The shortage of auto technicians is so severe that Smith said he has offered signing bonuses of up to $6,000, paid out over a year, to qualified mechanics willing to work for him.
Car dealers and auto repair shops in the Richmond region describe the same sort of tight labor market for auto mechanics and technicians and the need to offer bonuses and other incentives to lure mechanics to their businesses.
"It is the hardest position I have in the dealership to fill," said Larry Page, the CEO of the Page Auto Group, which owns seven auto franchises including West Broad Honda, West Broad Hyundai, Audi of Richmond and Mechanicsville Toyota.
His dealerships have about 10 positions open now for auto technicians, he said.
“It has been a long-term issue and it seems to be getting worse,” he said. “I don’t think the younger generation realizes what kind of money they can make [working] in auto mechanics.”
The tough time hiring mechanics often means wait times for an appointment may stretch into days or even weeks. Because the Midas stores have a wait list for some repair work, Smith also has bought more than 50 loaner cars that he can provide to customers while they wait for auto repairs.
Adding to the local demand for mechanics will come this year from online used auto retailer Carvana Co., which plans to open a 193,000-square-foot vehicle inspection and reconditioning center along Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.
About 400 jobs are expected to be created at the facility including dozens of auto technicians. Carvana's reconditioning center takes used cars that the company acquires and puts each vehicle through a 150-point inspection process and minor body repair to get it ready for sale.
***
The demand for mechanics has magnified in the past year.
In the Richmond area, there were more than 1,300 help-wanted ads for auto mechanics in the fourth quarter, which was up 25% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, according to data compiled by Chmura Economics and Analytics, a Richmond-based research firm.
The increase was about 22% for all of Virginia during the same time period, based on the firm’s online database of job ads, which is updated daily.
“We are seeing it show up in the wage offerings too,” said Patrick Clapp, an economist for Chmura Economics and Analytics.
About 2% of the advertisements for auto mechanics were offering signing bonuses, according to the firm's research.
While 2% might not sound like a lot, that was still four times as many ads that were offering signing bonuses compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.
Nationally, demand for auto technicians nearly doubled in the past year – from 136,503 in 2020 to 258,000 in 2021, according to the TechForce Foundation, a nonprofit supported by auto industry groups.
Last year, demand outpaced supply by nearly three to one, and it is now it is estimated to be five to one.
J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College commissioned a study by the Southeastern Institute of Research in late 2020 that showed a need for 2,539 auto technicians over the next seven years in the Richmond region.
Wages also appear to be on the rise.
Median wages offered in online ads during the fourth quarter in the Richmond area ranged from about $17 per hour to $23 per hour for jobs such as service technician, diesel mechanic, and maintenance supervisor, according to the Chmura research.
Advertised wages can vary depending on which companies are hiring, but median advertised wages for auto mechanics generally increased about 4% over the year from the last three months of 2020 to the last three months of 2021, the Chmura data shows.
However, some industry professionals describe wages that can go much higher, depending on the experience and skills of a mechanic.
Smith, the Midas store owner, said wages for mechanics with at least eight to 10 years of experience can be as high as $125,000 a year. Smith said he he recently raised wages for technicians with state inspector licenses to $20 an hour from $15 an hour.
***
The need for auto mechanics has prompted some businesses to take action aimed at trying to recruit more people into the industry, including offering incentives, and not just with signing bonuses.
For instance, Loyalty Automotive, which has three dealerships in Chesterfield plus a used-car supercenter and collisions centers in the region, recently donated $100,000 to Reynolds Community College to support scholarships in the school's auto technician program.
The company plans to provide additional scholarships next year to cover about 20 students in the program while they also train on-the-job at the Loyalty's franchise locations.
"There is a severe lack of technicians out there right now," said Dave Perno, president of Loyalty Automotive. "We see that there is going to be a shortage going forward."
Loyalty Automotive could hire for about 15 different auto technician jobs at different skill levels now, Perno said. "But we are in a growth mode as well, and we have opportunities coming up that we know we will need technicians for as well."
The company has had some success recruiting experienced mechanics from other parts of the country in recent years, Perno said. "They have come from New Orleans, or Las Vegas, or new Jersey," he said. "We had some who came from Florida."
"But you can't import an entire shop from out-of-state." Perno said, adding that a major problem is recruiting people to start at entry-level jobs and go into the pipeline of becoming skilled technicians.
Like other industries, the auto repair and service industry also faces a challenge with a lot of workers approaching retirement age, Perno said.
"In the next five or six years, we will have six or seven of our best technicians retire," he said.
***
The challenge hiring for mechanics isn't just at automobile dealerships.
GRTC, which operates the transit system in the Richmond region, also has openings for people to work in maintenance and repair of its 156 buses, 88 vans, two tow trucks and 12 other support vehicles that transport thousands of people daily in the region.
GRTC needs five body shop mechanics, 10 repair shop mechanics, and three apprentices. "If we fill all those openings, we would be up to our budgeted staffing level in maintenance," said GRTC spokesperson Carrie Rose Pace.
In August, GRTC started offering bonuses of up to $8,500 for mechanics.
It faces some challenges, however, including that its workers must also earn Class B commercial driver's licenses to work on large vehicles, and it needs mechanics who are able and willing to work at any time including nights, weekends and holidays. During the pandemic, GRTC worked with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to offer on-site testing for commercial driver's licenses and it offers an apprenticeship program for on-the-job training.
“There is an industry-wide shortage of mechanically inclined workers, and although we have many mechanics who have built long-term careers at GRTC, including multi-generational employee families, eventually that talent will retire and we must have a pipeline of new skilled mechanics coming to the GRTC family,” said Tony Byrd, GRTC's director of maintenance.
***
Part of the solution is the training offer by Reynolds Community College
Automobile manufacturer Toyota Motor Corp. also has donated money to Reynolds Community College to establish a training program for technicians. The company started its T-Ten program for auto technician training in 1986 and has 37 such training programs across the nation.
"The expansion to Reynolds Community College had been in discussion for about two years," said Vixtor Vano, a spokesperson for Toyota. "The dealers in the greater Richmond area have been impacted by the same technician shortage challenges the industry is facing. This program will support the dealers with technicians trained on Toyota/Lexus vehicles and Toyota/Lexus technology."
Toyota wants to graduate about 15-20 students from the program at Reynolds each year who would work at 20 dealerships in the Richmond area.
As part of the Toyota T-Ten partnership, Reynolds is building a new facility for its Parham Road campus and plans to relocate all automotive classes to this space. The program will be offered there beginning in the fall of 2022.
Reynolds also recently hired a new administration to lead its automotive education program. Tonia Haney is joining the school after working 10 years in automotive technician training programs including at Clark College, a community college in Vancouver, Wash.
Haney will oversee the Toyota program as well as other automotive training programs at Reynolds. In the T-Ten program, students will work at dealerships while also taking two years of classes.
"Traditionally, the industry has not been easy for a young technicians to get into," Haney said. "The shops were not conducive to mentorships. We have been trying to change that with these apprenticeship-type programs like T-Ten, and give the students the mentorship they need that gives them the best chance for success."
***
CarMax Inc. also is looking to hire automotive technicians.
In the next few months, the Goochland County-based used-car retail giant wants to hire 220 auto technicians and 1,500 employees in other service operation roles such as painters and detailers for its stores across the country. The company said auto technicians are its highest priority for hiring.
Auto techs at CarMax stores are involved in vehicle reconditioning every automobile the company buys for resale, involving tasks such as inspecting the car for needed repairs, checking the brakes and changing the oil.
Another group of technicians works with customers to diagnose and repair any issues the customer might find with the car after the sale. Those are typically more experienced, master technicians, said Tyrone Payton, vice president for regional service operations at CarMax.
"With the needs that we have we are looking for both," Payton said. "We are looking for both master technicians and entry-level technicians."
"We do require that our technicians are ASE certified to do certain jobs," Payton said, referring to industry-standard certifications set by National Association of Automotive Service Excellence.
"We also hire entry-level technicians right out of trade schools that are working to learn the trade," Payton said. "They can earn their ASE with us."
The automobile technician path has proved to be the right one for Bobby Kosobucki, who has worked for CarMax for 10 years, including seven years at a CarMax store in Fredericksburg and three at the company's store on West Broad Street in western Henrico County.
"I always enjoyed working on my own cars at home," said Kosobucki, who worked as a maintenance employee at a corporate events site in high school and just out of high school before attending one semester of community college with the goal of eventually becoming a mechanical engineer.
"It just wasn't for me," Kosobucki said about going to college. "I am more of a hands-on person, wanting to be out and working on something and tinkering around. I figured I could make a living working on cars."
So he enrolled in a one-year program with WyoTech, a trade school for mechanics in Pennsylvania, and then entered training with CarMax as a technician.
A decade later, he is now in the company's management training program, through which he could get a job managing a department at a CarMax store.
"I think it is right for somebody who is mechanically inclined – that is what their knowledge base is and that is how they understand things," he said of the technician path. "I was interested in learning how things work. If you can take something apart and put it back together and make it work, then you can work on a car.”
(804) 775-8123