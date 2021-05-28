'It just gets into your blood:' Goochland farmer Wayne Pryor is a soft-spoken voice for Virginia's farming industry

Wayne Pryor loves working on his farm in the gently rolling land of western Goochland County, where he grows soybeans, wheat, corn and hay on about 300 acres of land.
“It just gets into your blood,” Pryor said of the farming life, as he was out on the farm preparing to bale a field of hay on a mid-May morning. “I just love seeing crops grow and being outside.”
“Just yesterday we planted corn,” said Pryor, who at 72 has been farming all his life. “I love just watching that corn come up, seeing it down the rows all green and about 2 inches tall, then seeing it grow through the summer, then getting out there later and harvesting it in the combine and watching the grain come in.”
The land Pryor farms in the rural Hadensville community has been dubbed “Pryoville Farms” — there’s even a sign on his farm naming it so — not just because Pryor lives and farms there with his wife, Pattie, but also because of his two brothers and extended family who all live in the area and have for three generations. One of his brothers has a dairy farm nearby.
“All of them have a good education and good jobs, but they choose to live here,” Pryor said of his family. “Most of them like to hunt and be outdoors.”
For Pryor, there’s heritage in farming. “My grandfather was the one who really started farming,” he said. “He was a blacksmith, and he moved here from Pounding Mill [Va.] and started farming.”
Pryor is quick to add that farming is a challenging business, though, requiring large investments in land and equipment.
Farming also is a business that is subject not only to the uncertainties of weather, but the cost of fuel and fertilizer and the shifting winds of the global marketplace for commodities and food, as well as public policy on issues such as land taxation and environmental regulations.
“This is quite an investment around here, all of this equipment,” said Pryor, pointing to the multiple barns, tractors and other implements on his farm. “There are so many other issues we deal with in farming.”
******
Pryor’s concern with the issues that farmers deal with day-to-day is one reason why farming isn’t Pryor’s only job.
Most days, besides taking care of his crops, he also makes a more than 30-mile drive east from his farm to the West Creek office park in Goochland near the Henrico County line.
The office park, perhaps best known as the location of financial services giant Capital One Financial Corp.’s largest office campus, also is home to the headquarters of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.
The lobby of the headquarters office features a 6-foot-3-inch bronze statue of a farmer standing in a field of early corn. Pryor has an office on the upper floor overlooking an adjacent lake. Bicyclists and joggers can often be seen passing by on West Creek Parkway.
That’s where Pryor spends hours a day serving as president of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, an organization he has been involved with for most of his career from the county to state level.
Pryor was re-elected to his eighth, two-year term as president by the Virginia Farm Bureau’s members in December. The post makes Pryor the leader of Virginia’s largest farmers advocacy group, which has an influential voice when it comes to local and state policies affecting farms.
“We just advocate for being able to do what we love to do and furnish the food and fiber and fuel not only for this state but for the nation and the world,” Pryor said.
Agriculture and forestry are Virginia’s largest industry, generating about $70 billion a year in economic activity and supporting around 440,000 jobs in the state.
There are 88 county farm bureaus in Virginia that make up the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.
Membership in the organization as of 2020 was 129,986. About 25% of those members are farm households, while 75% are associate members or non-farming households, many of whom join for access to the Farm Bureau’s insurance products such as property insurance, which are a major business for the organization that has a network of insurance agents across the state.
The Virginia Farm Bureau also owns The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County and the State Fair of Virginia.
“I am proud to say we saved the State Fair and saved that property,” Pryor said of the Farm Bureau’s 2013 decision to buy full ownership of the State Fair after its previous operator filed for bankruptcy.
******
In addition to serving as president of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation since 2006, Pryor also serves as president, CEO and chairman of three related businesses — the Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co., the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation AgPAC, and the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture, Innovation and Rural Sustainability. He also is president of the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom.
Pryor also serves on the board of the American Farm Bureau Federation and as president and chairman of the Jackson, Miss.-based Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co.
Between all that and farming, too, it amounts to a pretty hectic schedule for Pryor.
“I am really full time at the Farm Bureau,” Pryor said during an interview on his Goochland farm. “My wife says I have two full-time jobs. I farm here full time and then I work at the Farm Bureau, too. I have been very fortunate. I am pretty healthy.”
Most recently in mid-May, Pryor traveled to Mississippi for a two-day board meeting of the Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co. He flew there on a Monday and came back early Wednesday morning, driving from Richmond International Airport back to his home in Goochland, just taking long enough at home to change clothes before getting back out on his farm.
Pryor has been a member of the Virginia Farm Bureau’s board of directors since 1988. He served as vice president from 1998 to 2006, when he was elected president.
For Pryor, there is a heritage in working for the Farm Bureau, too.
His father, Brown Pryor, worked for the Virginia Farm Bureau’s insurance company as an agent starting in the early 1950s. He retired 33 years later, spending more years after that helping his sons on the farm.
“He raised us on the farm, but he also worked away from the farm,” Pryor said of his father. “He would see his customers in the afternoon after they got off work. He did well with it and was able to retire well.”
“He was retired and had been retired for 10 years before I got on the board of directors at Virginia Farm Bureau,” Pryor said. “I am proud of the heritage he brought, but he did it from the insurance angle, and I did it from the agriculture angle of it.”
******
Pryor, who attended Richmond Professional Institute, now Virginia Commonwealth University, sees multiple issues impacting the health and future of Virginia’s farm economy — everything from agricultural education to the content of school lunches, to support for Virginia’s numerous farmers markets, to national trade policy, land and estate taxation, and even internet access.
Good high-speed internet access “is just lacking across the state,” particularly in rural areas, Pryor said.
Pryor said he knows this from his own efforts to participate in Farm Bureau meetings from his home. “The first thing I do when I get on calls is cut the video off, because it gives me a little bit better access,” he said. “It is hard to carry on a meeting.”
And modern agriculture is becoming more dependent on good internet access, particularly to improve efficiency of farm operations with GPS systems.
“A lot of the farm equipment runs on broadband. You need that connection throughout the field,” Pryor said.
“I don’t know what the answer is,” he said. “We have been needing it and wanting it and asking for it. It is not getting a lot better. I am really hoping that with some of this government spending, particularly on infrastructure, that will become a priority.”
“Back in the 1940s, when rural Virginia did not have electricity, we came together with the electric cooperatives which are still working,” Pryor said. “That kind of saved our rural areas. Rural Virginia has been through stuff like this before. It is not the first time. We just don’t want to be left out.”
Pryor is also an advocate of land-use taxation policies that are used in some Virginia counties and which are intended as a way to help preserve rural farmland by taxing land based on its use instead of its market value.
The Farm Bureau also has been vocal in efforts to clean up pollution in the Chesapeake Bay, which is affected by runoff from places around the state, including farms. Pryor argues that farmers have been voluntarily doing a lot to reduce that, but more support is needed from state and federal government to help farmers implement best practices without unfunded mandates.
“The Chesapeake Bay needs to be preserved and cleaned up,” he said. “I think farmers are doing their part and have been doing their part.”
******
Even with his high post in a major trade organization in Virginia, Pryor tends to avoid the spotlight and is known as a reserved, soft-spoken advocate and leader.
“He may appear to be a quiet leader, but he is doing a lot behind the scenes as well,” said Bettina Ring, Virginia’s secretary of agriculture and forestry, who described Pryor as “a gentleman and professional in how he goes about his work.”
Todd Haymore, who served as Virginia’s secretary of commerce and trade and as secretary of agriculture and forestry under Govs. Terry McAuliffe and Bob McDonnell, credits Pryor and the Farm Bureau with helping put a spotlight on the importance of Virginia agriculture to the state’s export trade economy.
“Wayne may be in Goochland County, but he definitely has a global perspective,” Haymore said.
Haymore said Pryor was a force behind creating the annual governor’s conference on agricultural trade, which has now been held for 13 years and brings together Virginia farmers, numerous agribusiness interests and global trade ambassadors.
“It has become a nationally recognized governor’s conference focusing on agricultural trade,” Haymore said. “Wayne deserves a tremendous amount of credit. He had a bunch of ideas about how to elevate agricultural trade and its importance to the state’s economy.”
Scott Sink, who is vice president of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, said he considers Pryor a mentor.
“We call him a quiet leader,” Sink said. “And I mean that in a good way.”
Sink, who has a master’s degree in agricultural economics from Virginia Tech, owns a cattle, hay and agritourism business in Montgomery and Franklin counties and with his wife, Mendy, also owns Hethwood Market in Blacksburg that sells locally grown produce.
“He has been a mentor and nurturing, somebody that is always encouraging whether it is producer members or employees at Farm Bureau, all across the board,” Sink said.
******
Pryor’s son, Stephen, earned a business degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and then spent eight years operating a charter fishing boat in Hawaii before returning to Virginia during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has since taken another business job while also working part time on the farm.
“I have encouraged him to farm if he wants to farm, but I would not necessarily encourage him to do it if his heart is not into it,’ Pryor said of his son. “You have got to have your heart into it.”
Pryor said he’s not sure how much longer he’ll continue to run for Virginia Farm Bureau’s president, but he wants to keep working as long as his health is good.
“I still feel like I can do some good,” he said.
“Basically, we need farming and we need farmers,” Pryor said. “Everybody likes to eat, let alone the fiber and energy we produce. Farming is not going anywhere.”
