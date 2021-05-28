'It just gets into your blood:' Goochland farmer Wayne Pryor is a soft-spoken voice for Virginia's farming industry

Good high-speed internet access “is just lacking across the state,” particularly in rural areas, Pryor said.

Pryor said he knows this from his own efforts to participate in Farm Bureau meetings from his home. “The first thing I do when I get on calls is cut the video off, because it gives me a little bit better access,” he said. “It is hard to carry on a meeting.”

And modern agriculture is becoming more dependent on good internet access, particularly to improve efficiency of farm operations with GPS systems.

“A lot of the farm equipment runs on broadband. You need that connection throughout the field,” Pryor said.

“I don’t know what the answer is,” he said. “We have been needing it and wanting it and asking for it. It is not getting a lot better. I am really hoping that with some of this government spending, particularly on infrastructure, that will become a priority.”

“Back in the 1940s, when rural Virginia did not have electricity, we came together with the electric cooperatives which are still working,” Pryor said. “That kind of saved our rural areas. Rural Virginia has been through stuff like this before. It is not the first time. We just don’t want to be left out.”